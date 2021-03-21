ByteDance redesignates Nikhil Gandhi as TikTok Head for ME, Africa, Turkey & South Asia

Former TikTok India head Nikhil Gandhi has been redesignated as Head - Middle East, Africa, Turkey & South Asia. The redesignation comes in the wake of the company folding up its India operations following the central government's diktat to ban 59 Chinese apps permanently.



According to Gandhi's LinkedIn account, he has taken charge as Head - Middle East, Africa, Turkey & South Asia of TikTok beginning January. He joined as TikTok India & South Asia head in October 2019.



Byte Dance-owned short video platform TikTok had shut down its India business following the government's recent directive to extend the ban on Chinese apps. The move affected 2000 employees of TikTok in India.



In an internal mail, TikTok CEO Vanessa Pappas and VP of Global Business Blake Chandlee had informed the employees that the downsizing will be carried out with immediate effect. They also said that there is uncertainty about the resumption of TikTok's operations in India.



“We initially hoped that this situation would be short-lived and that we would be able to resolve this quickly. Seven months later, we find that has not been the case. Many of you have patiently waited to hear how this would play out, which has been very stressful. Thank you for your continued belief and trust in us,” Pappas and Chandlee said in an internal memo to employees.



“As you can imagine, a decision of this magnitude is not easy. For the last several months, our management team has worked tirelessly to avoid having to separate anyone from the company. We’ve cut expenses, while still paying benefits. However, we simply cannot responsibly stay fully staffed while our apps remain un-operational. We are fully aware of the impact that this decision has for all of our employees in India, and we empathize with our team."



As the head of TikTok India, he led the development of TikTok's products and operations to achieve its global mission of inspiring creativity and bringing joy. His primary focus was on strengthening TikTok's presence in the country and adding value to India's growing digital community, every day.



Before joining TikTok, he served as the President & COO of Times Network driving the monetisation strategy and overall business growth of the company. He previously served as vice-president at The Walt Disney Company.

