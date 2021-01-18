Brands Impact announces ‘Being Candid - Season 2’ with Dia Mirza

Brands Impact, a film production & branding agency, has announced 'Being Candid - Season 2' with the Winner of Miss Asia Pacific, a successful Bollywood Actress and UN Environment Goodwill Ambassador, Dia Mirza. Being Candid - Season 2 is an 11 episode YouTube series that aims to bring forward the real-life experiences of industry experts through interactive one-on-one video chat sessions with Dia Mirza.

Being Candid - Season 2 comes subsequent to the great success of this unique chat show’s Season 1 which included a series of interactive sessions hosted by Neha Dhupia with various Industries stalwarts.

Every problem comes with an equal or greater opportunity! True to the saying, many people during the lockdown period not just up-scaled their skills but became physically, mentally and professionally stronger than ever before. Being Candid is an attempt to bring back positivity with the help of stars that Indian audiences love and look up to for inspiration. The show aims to bring forward the real life experiences of such people from all over the nation who kept themselves motivated for becoming better and smarter human beings. In this exclusive one-on-one video chat session with Dia Mirza, experts from various fields will get an opportunity to discuss with her just about anything!

Speaking on the occasion, Dia Mirza said “It’s my pleasure to be a part of this exciting chat show and I am really looking forward to interacting with people who stood the test of these challenging times and have emerged stronger and resilient”

Speaking on the announcement, Amol Monga, Founder-Director, Brands Impact, said, “We are thrilled to bring season 2 of our highly successful, fun filled chat show ‘Being Candid’. For the second season, we are delighted to partner with Dia Mirza who’s an active supporter of sustainable means of living and a climate warrior. At Being Candid, our endeavor is to spread awareness and bring positivity with a series of lively & informative interactions of Industry veterans with stars; who share their knowledge, experiences and modern trends that enable the achievement of the core theme objective. We are confident that this season will be widely applauded by our learned audiences”

The season 2 of Being Candid will showcase interactions of Dia Mirza with 11 experts including, Sabarna Roy a career engineer and an accomplished author by choice, Dr. Sohini Sastri, a world renowned astrologer, Apoorvi Sethi, Founder, Nutritionist & Coach, Keto Cadous Nayan Ratandhayara, Founder & CEO Shipyaari, Medha Kushwaha, CEO, Juvena Lifestyle Pvt. Ltd, Gunjan Goyal, a fashion entrepreneur and owner, Fempire, , Gayatri Jolly, Founder & CEO, MasterG, Ankita Chatterjii, Numerologist & Life Coach, Dr. Harpreet Pasricha, a profound nutritionist, Madhulika Appasani, a seasoned life coach & Bhupenddra Singh Raathore, International Motivational Speaker & Business Coach.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)