BookMyShow Stream set to roll out on-demand TV series content

BookMyShow Stream, homegrown Transaction Video-on-Demand (TVOD) streaming platform, is all set to expand its library with the introduction of a new content format TV Series. BookMyShow Stream will roll out a slew of exclusive, curated and hand-picked titles and miniseries across genres and languages from across the world including the platform’s owned content under the BookMyShow Stream Originals banner.

The newly-launched TV Series catalogue on BookMyShow Stream will feature titles and miniseries that are absolutely exclusive to the platform and will not be available to watch anywhere else for Indian audiences. With this, BookMyShow Stream became the first TVOD platform in India to bring TV Series to audiences including a curated section featuring original content.

BookMyShow Stream will offer users the option to rent a TV series of their choice for a finite duration or buy it for unlimited access.

Commenting on the launch, Ashish Saksena, COO – Cinemas, BookMyShow said, “BookMyShow Stream has been extremely well received by fans and users across age groups and languages, and we are only more thrilled to offer cinephiles an enhanced experience with the launch of yet another new content format through the TV Series category on the platform, featuring a rich catalogue. With a multitude of genres and titles that span languages across the world, cinephiles can now access exclusive TV series and content titles each fortnight, along with the rich ‘BookMyShow Stream Originals’ repertoire. With BookMyShow Stream, we strive to provide entertainment seekers a highly curated avenue for hand-picked and exclusive content from across the world featuring internationally acclaimed titles available in flexible purchase options backed by a seamless user interface. The launch of the TV Series category with a compelling slate under ‘BookMyShow Stream Originals’ strengthens our vision to offer unmatched entertainment across both out of home and in-home movie and content entertainment.”

