BookMyShow is Exclusive Ticketing Partner for IPL 2022

Ticket booking platform BookMyShow has been appointed as the Exclusive Ticketing Partner for Tata IPL 2022 and will also manage venue services for all stadia including Gate Entry and Spectator Management services. Fans from across the country and beyond can book tickets for their favourite matches, exclusively on BookMyShow starting today, March 23rd with tickets for the matches now live on the platform. Tickets are priced at Rs 800/- onwards and are available here .

The 15th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) marks the return of the most exciting sporting spectacle to its home turf as Tata IPL 2022 returns to India this year. Commenting on the partnership, Anil Makhija, COO - Live Entertainment & Venues, BookMyShow said, “We are absolutely delighted to be back on board with Tata IPL 2022 as the exclusive Ticketing, Gate Entry and Spectator Management partners for the 15th edition of the world’s most loved sporting extravaganza. After a two-year hiatus, the return of Tata IPL to Indian stadia is a joyous occasion for fans to enjoy the experience and thrill of this mega spectacle on-ground like they did before the pandemic".

"With the season making way for 10 mighty teams this year, it is definitely going to be bigger and better than ever! BookMyShow is thrilled to welcome fans back to the stadium for a seamless cricketing experience and will follow strict Covid-appropriate protocols to ensure the safety and well-being of fans and the staff at the venues. We look forward to an exciting IPL season with nail-biting matches as fans return back to the stands rooting for their favourite teams and their favourite sport. Let the games begin!”, Makhija added.

Tata IPL 2022 will host matches across stadia in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Pune in the state of Maharashtra this year. The season is bigger and better than ever before with Season 15 of the franchise housing 10 teams this year. The 10 teams that will be battling for the coveted title include defending champions Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Titans, Kolkata Knight Riders, Lucknow Super Giants, Punjab Kings, Rajasthan Royals, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Tata IPL 2022 will kickstart with the first match on Saturday, March 26th at the Wankhede Stadium between defending champions Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders. Tickets for all matches across all 4 stadia will be available only online on BookMyShow. The 15th season will see 70 matches played across 4 stadia in Maharashtra with complete Covid protocols maintained for fans to experience the most awaited sporting extravaganza safely. Out of the 70 matches, 20 each will be held at Wankhede Stadium (Mumbai) and DY Patil Sports Stadium (Navi Mumbai), with 15 matches each at Brabourne Stadium (Mumbai) and MCA International Stadium (Pune).

