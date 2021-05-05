Bollywood and festivals figure in PicsArt's grand marketing plan for India

With India featuring among its top three markets, the photo and video editing platform is putting a great emphasis on the localisation of tools and content

The Indian social media content creation industry has been witnessing a meteoric rise over the past few years. From just 16 content creators with more than a million subscribers in 2014 to an average of at least two creators crossing one million subscribers every day and at least 2,500 creators touching the first 1000 followers, the industry is enjoying a massive growth spurt. And the trend has only escalated manifold during the pandemic. With a plan to make good on these great opportunities, photo and video editing app PicsArt is looking to expand its platform and marketing activities substantially in the country this year.

In a recent conversation with exchange4media.com, the brand’s vice-president of growth marketing Jeff Roberto shared, “India is among the top three markets for us right now and we have been seeing exponential growth in user base here. Just last year, we saw a 45 per cent increase in our user base and a 43 per cent increase in our downloads on Android and iOs devices. We are planning to foster these opportunities intangible growth here in the coming months.”

PicsArt was launched in India in 2012 and introduced its subscription-based services in 2018. The app has over 500 million+ downloads on PlayStore and is often featured as the top photo and video-editing app by independent researchers. As per Roberto, it is globally among the top 50 apps for smartphones.

Roberto further added that the company is going to invest heavily in its marketing activities and localising the app for Indian users this year to grow its user base.

PicsArt Country Head - India Ravish Jain elaborated, “Currently, 90 per cent of our reach is organic and word of mouth. The rest we are achieving by investing in social media marketing. In the recent past, we partnered with Myntra for its End Of Reason Sale and that was a unique opportunity successful experience for us. Going forward, we are surely planning to go bigger on paid marketing.”

He added that the next few months will see the brand partnering with some high-ticket Bollywood movies and expanding its social media presence. The brand is also actively engaged with a number of content creators and influencers across all the major platforms including Instagram and Facebook.

Not just marketing, the brand is putting an extended focus on introducing newer features for photo and video editing and sharing.

Roberto noted, “India is a big focus market for us and the rising localising sentiments are a great opportunity for us. We are looking forward to expanding our base in the country and also introducing some exciting features for our users.”

Jain highlighted, “We have been quite active on creating great localisation experiences for our users: be it creating stickers and other tools for festivals like Eid, Karwa Chauth, Holi, Christmas, Diwali, etc. to creating a localised music library for the videos. And we are going to go bigger on this in the coming months. We have a large customer base coming in from the tier2 and tier3 cities as well. They are going to be a major focus area for us.”

The platform is also working extensively to upgrade its web offerings to make it more attractive and accessible for professional uses as well.

“We are quite excited about the whole self-reliance narrative that India is writing today. So, we want to give greater control to smaller businesses when it comes to creating their media presence. We are constantly working on our web features and pricing points to help businesses in editing their product shoots and also uploading them to diverse social media platforms,” Jain proudly shared.

Concluding the discussion, Roberto once again put great emphasis on the relevance of the Indian market for the platform’s growth story and indicated that the brand is going to work in association with a number of partners in the coming months to create greater opportunities for the content creators, businesses, and PicsArt alike.

