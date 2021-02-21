Bluehost launches new brand campaign in India

Bluehost, a WordPress hosting provider as recommended by WordPress.org, has launched a new brand campaign in India that aims to empower content creators like bloggers and web developers/designers with three core strengths - speed, security and reliability. This is a digital-first brand campaign in English and six(6) Indian languages. The campaign comprises a series of three films and each film demonstrates a core benefit and feature including the fact that Bluehost comes recommended by WordPress itself.

Each of the films features a protagonist in conversation with a narrator and highlights a feature he/she prefers the most while creating a website with Bluehost. The film with website creator Sakshi focuses on website security as the main aspect. Another film highlights website page load speed as a core tenet. The third film brings in Rohit, a blogger whose life revolves around everything that comes with a recommendation, and he chooses Bluehost as it comes recommended by WordPress. The conversations lean on hyperbole and humor to highlight the key brand benefits and position Bluehost as the web host of choice for content creators like bloggers and web developers/designers (web professionals). The campaign is based on the central insight that creators are extremely passionate about quality and will go to great lengths to associate themselves with quality products.

Bluehost offers all the tools needed to create a secure and reliable web presence. This includes an optimized WordPress experience with automatic installs, auto-upgrades to the latest WordPress versions, and access to an extensive Wordpress library of themes and plugins to create an online presence in a fast, secure and scalable manner. WordPress enjoys the distinction of being the most preferred content management system (CMS) in the world.

"This past year has accelerated the digital journey for individual creators like bloggers, small businesses. Our customers tell us that preference for using a digital medium to reach and serve their audience has almost doubled than before,” said Mitika Kulshreshtha, Vice President of Marketing, Bluehost APAC. “One-third of the world’s websites are built on WordPress. Bluehost has been one of the top trusted WordPress hosting brands recommended by WordPress.org for the past ten years. It provides a great platform for web developers/designers, bloggers and SMBs looking for a digital presence. Through our campaign, we are celebrating the spirit of these creators, who are passionate to be the best”.

Besides being highly optimized for WordPress CMS, Bluehost provides 24/7 local consultative sales and support in local Indian languages, local currency to help web professionals and businesses get going on their online journey in India.

