Bigg Boss OTT opens its digital-first exclusive season on Voot with 8 sponsors

With screens turned from television to digital, Viacom 18 has launched reality show Bigg Boss in its digital avatar. With the launch on Voot with 13 contestants, Bigg Boss OTT roped in 8 leading brands as sponsors for the exclusive digital season.

“The season premiere episode witnessed viewers tuning in from across India registering the highest numbers of subscriber tune-in for a Bigg Boss opening till date,” the network said.

After Swiggy and CoinDCX joined in as the ‘co-powered by’ sponsors, Viacom18’s Voot roped in Vimal Elaichi, MX Takatak, Netmeds, H&M, Durex and Lotus Herbal as sponsors.

“Joining as Presenting Sponsor, Vimal Elaichi is recognized as a brand to champion pioneering ideas with a strong youth appeal. Vimal Elaichi will leverage Bigg Boss’ fandom to connect and interact with viewers through highly engaging IPs like Video Vichaar and Extraa Masala giving the brand widespread exposure throughout the reality series. While Video Vichaar will enable viewers to share thoughts and opinions around daily developments within the house, Extraa Masala is a successful content around content IP that traditionally attracts hordes of Asli Fans who can’t keep away from the Bigg Boss phenomena.”

“MX Takatak is a recognized brand in the short video format domain and in capacity as Social Media Partner, MX Takatak will deepen synergies with the show and its audience. MX Takatak will foster and drive growth for the Bigg Boss OTT x Voot community on its platform. As Style Partner, internationally loved fashion brand, H&M will spruce up with style quotient on the show. A host of distinctive partners will seamlessly integrate with the daily storyline thus becoming an essential aspect of the overall storytelling. Additionally, Netmeds joins as Pharmacy Partner, Durex as Special Partner and Lotus Herbal as Beauty Partner will drive engagement through tasks and activities that both contestants and viewers will actively be involved in,” it said.

Elaborating on the sponsorships, Gourav Rakshit, Chief Operating Officer, Viacom18 Digital Ventures, said, “Bigg Boss has grown to become a celebrated proposition for brands to connect and engage with viewers. Given the multi-touchpoint offering, the interest the show generates is unlike any other. The diverse brands that have come onboard as sponsors, some of whom have joined the Bigg Boss family for the first time in this exciting edition, is testimony to popularity of Bigg Boss and the wide appeal of the Voot platform. We are excited to be working closely with them to create an ‘Over The Top experience’ for their audiences as well.”

Speaking on associating with India’s largest reality phenomena, spokesperson at Vimal Elaichi said, “We are delighted to come on board as the presenting partner of Bigg Boss OTT- a new, pioneering idea for an OTT platform in India. Vimal has always associated with shows and IPs that have a large mass audience connect; testimony to that are our brand ambassadors Ajay Devgn and Shahrukh Khan! An innovative property like Bigg Boss OTT which is watched and loved by millions, fits in seamlessly with the same vision. We are very confident that this partnership will enjoy tremendous success.”

On its premiere association with Voot for Bigg Boss OTT, Janhavi Parikh, Business Head - MX TakaTak said, “With this exciting partnership, we bring reality television to short video as well! Bigg Boss OTT shows the real side of celebrities to its viewers while MX TakaTak offers a great platform and encourages users, creators, digital enthusiasts to showcase their real talent across different genres. The natural content synergies that both platforms drive make it a win-win for us and we believe this will make for a great content fit for our users.”

With the entertainment phenomenon’s tremendous popularity and reach, the sponsorships aim to provide brands with an opportunity to engage and collaborate through various touchpoints throughout the digital season. With prominence through ad spots, task integrations, special zones and other interactive and innovative branding opportunities, Bigg Boss OTT is all set to further give impetus to the brands to enhance their visibility and influence consumers.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)