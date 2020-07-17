Big Bang Music launches ‘Friyay with Shalmali’

Shalmali is easily one of the most versatile singers in the country, and her new content series brings out just that! Curated by Big Bang Music, a new-age music outfit and a JV between Sony Music and KWAN, Friyay with Shalmali is a weekly property hosted on IGTV where Shalmali collaborates with musicians across the spectrum including vocalists, bass players and percussionists. Going beyond the conventional approach of a traditional music label, Big Bang Music presents Shalmali’s fans with a wide range of genres as well, from A.R Rahman classic one week to a Louis Armstrong rendition the week after.

Recently, Big Bang Music along with Shalmali hosted a contest to encourage upcoming musicians and featured three vocalists in an episode. The label also set-up a LIVE session with Shalmali and each of these vocalists to give them a platform for their voices to be heard! The content series is officially a rage among all her fans, with over 2.5 million views across all the episodes, and over 160 entries received for the first contest ever!

Talking about the property, Gaurav Wadhwa, CEO & Co-Founder, Big Bang Music said, ”We’re building superstars in music and that’ll come with creating disruptive content which doesn’t stop at music releases. Big Bang is a new age hybrid model, part music label part music marketing agency and we aim to be at the intersection of music, artists, content platforms and brands.”

To amplify Shalmali's quest to own the Fridays, Big Bang Music has monthly contests in the pipeline to make the session more interactive. Additionally, frequent live chat sessions are being set up with the artists Shalmali collaborates for the FriYay with Shalmali video each week. With these activities in the pipeline, Big Bang Music aims to build a strong interactive collaboration ground for the artists and the audience who resonate with Shalmali's emotion for Fridays.