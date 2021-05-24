ATLBalaji dragged for 'liking' derogatory tweet on Shehnaaz Gill

Streaming platform ALTBalaji has been lambasted by Twitter users for liking a derogatory post against former ‘Bigg Boss’ contestant and actress Shehnaaz Gill. The agency handling the platform's Twitter account has issued an apology following the user backlash.



The Twitter post, which talked about Sidharth Shukla’s latest web series ‘Broken But Beautiful 3’, was abusive and distasteful against Gill. Outraged by the Twitter post, the actress' fans took to Twitter and began trending 'Shame on ALTBalaji'.



“We are Autumn, ORM associates for ALTBalaji, managing their social media responses. Last night, one of our team member by human error liked a tweet about Shehnaaz that was not in good taste. We hold the fans & actors in the highest regard and never meant to hurt anyone. We humbly apologise to the actor, ALTBalaji and all the fans. We have put stringent processes in place and will ensure this never occurs again. We're sorry and this is completely on us, not ALTBalaji. We hope you continue giving ALTBalaji & their shows as much love as you have.”



Directed by Priyanka Ghose, 'Broken Beautiful 3' will release on May 29. It features Sidharth along with Sonia Rathee, Ehan Bhat, Jahanvi Dhanrajgir, Manvir Singh, Taniya Kalra and Saloni Khanna in prominent roles.

