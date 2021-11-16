Twitter recently held a webinar on brand safety. The session was addressed by Caitlin Rush, Twitter’s Head of Global Brand Safety Strategy

Behind every Tweet is a breathing, thinking, and feeling individual who wrote it. The social media landscape can be a safer place by creating an atmosphere in which everyone feels comfortable, secure, and confident enough to share their voice.

Social media platform Twitter recently organized a webinar on brand safety. In the session, Caitlin Rush, Twitter’s Head of Global Brand Safety Strategy, talked about making the service safer and healthier for its advertising partners, and audiences.

“Our purpose is to serve the public conversation. At Twitter, brand safety is human safety,” Rush said.

Below are some of the highlights from the session.

“We’ve invested in a suite of solutions aimed at ensuring a safe advertising experience for everyone who uses Twitter. Our industry-leading approach to brand safety falls under three areas of focus: Policies, Products and Partnerships. And while Twitter’s current mission already recognises that focusing on people is our priority, we still have work to do. We’ll continue to invest in brand safety.”

Talking about their recent work in the area of brand safety, Rush talked about Twitter’s rules, and brand safety & advertising policies.

Rush then talked about Twitter’s transparency centre, prohibited content for minors and labels on misleading Covid-19 vaccine information.

While discussing about its products that protect users, Rush mentioned about Harmful/Offensive Reply Prompts, Conversation Settings, Birdwatch and Articles Prompt.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)