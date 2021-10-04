ART-E Mediatech wins creative & digital mandate for CavinKare's Indica

In a multi-agency pitch, ART-E Mediatech has been awarded the digital & creative mandate for Indica, an Indian herbal hair colour brand from the CavinKare portfolio.

In order to create a strong digital presence of Indica, the agency will be taking on the responsibility of presenting it with the right mix of creative thinking & data-based research. The agency will be responsible for formulating & executing social media strategy, cross medium communication strategies and influencer marketing strategies for building a strong brand voice.

According to Amlan Pati, Digital & E-Com Marketing Head at CavinKare, “We have always directed our efforts in crafting products that make our consumers’ life easy while rendering an enriching experience. So, it is imperative for us to stay in touch with consumers all the time.

Given the popularity of social media in the post lockdown world, we were looking for an agency that could transcribe our expansion plans into reality and create a buzzing platform for our consumers to engage with us anytime. And, team ART-E fits the bill. As an able partner, we believe that ART-E will be bringing immense value to our brand and help us achieve the desired results.”

Speaking on the new mandate, Rohit Sakunia, Co-founder, ART-E Mediatech said “We are extremely excited to partner with Indica for strengthening their digital journey across various social platforms. Adding an organization like CavinKare to our prestigious client roster is an absolute delight. At ART-E, partnering with a new brand gives us an opportunity to leverage our sound digital knowledge using new-age technological advancements and keeping in sync with the changing preferences of the audience. We look forward to our partnership and hope to build a dynamic brand presence for Indica”.

