Amazon Seller Services receives fund infusion of Rs 915 crore from parent entities

The marketplace unit of Amazon had received over Rs 8,400 crore in fund infusion during FY20 in three tranches.

Updated: May 8, 2021 9:22 AM
Amazon Seller Services, the marketplace unit of Amazon, has received fund infusion of Rs 915 crore from its parent entities Amazon Corporate Holdings, Singapore and Amazon.com.incs, Mauritius, according to Registrar of Companies filing shared by market intelligence firm Tofler.

Amazon Corporate Holdings, Singapore was allotted 914,957,723 at Rs 10 per share. The total infusion from the entity was Rs 914.95 crore. Amazon.com.incs was allotted 42,277 shares at Rs 10 per share with the total infusion standing at  Rs 422,770.

Amazon Seller Services' FY20 revenue had increased to Rs 10,847.6 crore from Rs 7593.5 crore in the previous fiscal. Total income jumped to Rs 11,027.9 crore from Rs 7777.7 crore.

The company's total expenses jumped 25% to Rs 16,877.1 crore from Rs 13,463.1 crore. Net loss widened to Rs 5849.2 crore from Rs 5685.4 crore in FY19.

