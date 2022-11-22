Amagi acquires Streamwise to boost streaming data analytics solutions

Amagi has acquired Streamwise, an early-stage data aggregation and reporting platform for content distributors. The acquisition will help Amagi to enhance its data solutions capabilities with comprehensive, more streamlined reporting and dashboards.

Amagi THUNDERSTORM, the advanced server-side ad insertion (SSAI) solution, offers a robust dataset of performance metrics on viewership and ad engagement to content brands that deploy it for monetization.

But, content brands, as part of their distribution and monetization agreements, are often left with data and metrics from a variety of platforms in multiple formats that need to be consolidated to provide a holistic view of how their content is generating revenue.

With Streamwise, Amagi will be able to seamlessly integrate its proprietary as well as third-party data to provide content brands with insightful, unified analytics. Streamwise’s modern and intuitive UX will make it easy for Amagi’s customers to gain actionable business insights in a centralized and automated manner.

“What content brands need now more than ever is information at their fingertips. The genius of Streamwise’s data platform lies in its simplicity and accessibility, making it an excellent value addition to Amagi’s SSAI-based ad offerings. Together, we can enable content brands to shape their programming, optimize their distribution and generate better ROI,” said Baskar Subramanian, CEO & Co-founder, Amagi.

“Our combined offering will help content distributors make smart decisions and scale their business in the streaming economy by saving content, sales, marketing, and finance executives from repetitive, manual, and error-prone processes,” said Doug Shineman, CEO of Streamwise, who is joining Amagi to lead business development for its new analytics vertical.

Amagi plans to offer Streamwise capabilities as a stand-alone offering to customers. Once it is integrated with the Amagi product suite in the coming months, customers will be able to additionally subscribe to Streamwise solutions in a seamless manner.

