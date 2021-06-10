ALTBalaji ties up with Amazon Pay and MobiKwik

ALTBalaji has tied up with Amazon Pay and MobiKwik. The tie-up with Amazon Pay enables subscribers to win up to Rs 50/- cashback while MobiKwik gives subscribers up to 10% cashback, credited to the users' wallets in under 24 hours. With these offers, subscribers will have no difficulty in switching over to these safer and quicker, one-click transaction options for all future purchases. The offer extends for the entire month of June 2021.

Speaking on the same, Divya Dixit, SVP - Marketing & Revenue, ALTBalaji, said, "The partnership with Amazon Pay and MobiKwik is bound to enhance the experience of those visiting the platform. ALTBalaji constantly strives to make the platform as user-friendly as possible. This partnership benefits ALTBalaji's new subscribers in more ways than one, as it also provides them with attractive cashback offers with every transaction. The tie-up with the payment gateways will further widen the reach of the platform due to the convenience of one-click transactions."

With one of the largest content libraries in the world, with over 81 Indian originals, ALTBalaji has made audiences flock to the platform for their dose of daily entertainment. The content library houses content from all genres to cater to the varied tastes of the audience.

Having mastered the art of creating content within a budget, ALTBalaji's attractive pricing strategy of less than a rupee a day, Rs. 300/- annually with such cashback offers, which allows people from all backgrounds to gain access to the original shows making the platform a household name all over the country. The addition of new and user-friendly payment methods will further improve the experience for ALTBalaji's subscribers.

