Allahabad HC rejects anticipatory bail plea of Amazon Prime Video's Aparna Purohit

The Allahabad High Court has rejected the anticipatory bail plea of Amazon Prime Video India Originals head Aparna Purohit in a case against web series Tandav. The court noted that Purohit was granted protection from arrest on 11th February but she failed to cooperate with the investigation.



While rejecting the bail plea, the single-judge bench of Justice Siddharth noted that the Hindi film industry’s tendency of insulting Hindu gods could have disastrous consequences for India. As many as 10 FIRs have been registered against 'Tandav' for hurting religious sentiments, intending to disturb caste and communal amity. These charges can attract a maximum jail term of three years.

“Western filmmakers have refrained from ridiculing Lord Jesus or the Prophet but Hindi filmmakers have done this repeatedly and are still doing this most unabashedly with the Hindu Gods and Goddesses,” the court observed.

“This tendency on the part of the Hindi film industry is growing and if not curbed in time, it may have disastrous consequences for the Indian social, religious and communal order. There appears to be a design behind such acts on the part of the people who just give a disclaimer in all the films and depict things in the movies which are really religiously, socially, and communally offensive in nature,” the court added.

The judge said this kind of content can destroy the basic concept of the survival of this country having tremendous diversity of all kinds as a united nation. He also added that the film industry in the South has not indulged in such acts as the Hindi film industry.



“Whenever such crimes are committed by some citizens of the country, forces inimical to the interest of this country become active and they make it an issue and raise it before different national and international forums alleging that the Indian citizens have become intolerant and India has become an unsafe place to live,” the judge said in his order.

