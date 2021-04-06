AIDCF elects GTPL Hathway MD Anirudhsinh Jadeja as President

All India Digital Cable Federation (AIDCF), the apex body of digital cable television players, has elected GTPL Hathway MD Anirudhsinh Jadeja as the new president. He replaces DEN Networks CEO SN Sharma whose tenure ended on 31st March 2021.

Welcoming Jadeja as the next AIDCF president, Jadeja said, “Cable Industry has witnessed many challenges in last two years, including huge operational challenges from COVID-19 Pandemic, however, due to its strong roots with the public at large, it managed to sail it through. We hope the coming time will be interesting and conducive for the growth of the cable industry."

On being elected as AIDCF president, Jadeja said, “AIDCF will continue to focus on the inclusiveness of all industry players, growth of the Cable Industry & its stakeholders, and representing the relevant issues and requirement of Industry in different forums. The Broadcasting and Cable Industry is witnessing the transformation in technology and delivery and we, at AIDCF, will continue to work towards benefitting the end consumers through technological advancements."

AIDCF Secretary-General Manoj Chhangani said, “The coming two years will be the period of technological changes in the Cable Industry and I am certain that under Mr Jadeja’s leadership, AIDCF members will chalk out a robust path in providing advanced services to the end consumers.”

AIDCF is India’s apex body for Digital Multi-System Operators (MSOs). The federation works towards the overall growth of the sector and creates an environment for not only complete digitisation of cable TV under regulatory guidelines but also delivers the benefits of digital services including broadband and other value-added services to the people of India thus fulfilling the dream of ‘True Digital India.’

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)