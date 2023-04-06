AIDCF may appeal against Kerala HC’s dismissal of writ in NTO 3.0 case: Report

Early this week, a single-judge bench said AIDCF had failed to establish illegality in the New Tariff Order

Members of the All India Digital Cable Federation (AIDCF) are considering appealing against the Kerala High Court's dismissal of the federation's writs early this week, media networks have reported.

The writs had challenged the 2022 amendments to TRAI’s regulations and tariff order regarding the provisioning of TV channels.

Reports quoting anonymous sources say that the members will be analysing the grounds on which their petition was rejected.

The single-judge bench said AIDCF had failed to establish "illegality, arbitrariness and unbridled exercise of power" with respect to the New Tariff Order.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)