Kerala HC dismisses AIDCF's writs in NTO 3.0 case
The federation had challenged the 2022 amendments to TRAI’s regulations and tariff order
The Kerala High Court has dismissed writs filed by All India Digital Cable Federation (AIDCF) challenging the 2022 amendments to TRAI’s regulations and tariff order regarding the provisioning of TV channels.
In February, the HC had asked AIDCF to file a rejoinder in the NTO 3.0 case in a week.
The hearing was reserved for March 7.
AIDCF members and broadcasters reached an agreement over NTO 3.0 with the cable operators agreeing to sing the fresh Reference Interconnection Offer.
The case in the Kerala HC, however, was still ongoing.
Shubhranshu Singh of Tata Motors joins ENBA jury panel
Prior to joining Tata Tata Motors he was the Global Head of Marketing at Royal Enfield
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 31, 2023 4:33 PM | 1 min read
Shubhranshu Singh, Vice-President, Marketing, Domestic and IB, CVBU (Commercial Vehicles Business Unit), Tata Motors has joined the 15th ENBA jury.
Prior to joining Tata Tata Motors he was the Global Head of Marketing at Royal Enfield. He has also served as Executive Vice-President and Head of Marketing, Sports, at Star TV Network for more than four years.
Singh was also Marketing Director, India and South Asia, at Visa, where he led brand management, communication development, activation and client marketing for three years.
Before joining Visa, Singh was with Diageo as the National Head, Customer Marketing. He joined Diageo from Unilever, where he was Marketing Manager, Household Care.
Singh had started his career with Unilever as Area Sales Manager in 1999. He joined Seranova Inc as Business Development Manager. He later handled the role of Business Development Manager at HCL Perot Systems and was Director, Business Development, at Syntel.
Singh is a BE in Electronics and Communications from Birla Institute of Technology, Mesra, and MBA in International Business from the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade.
The jury meet of the 15th edition of the event will be held on April 1, 2023 at Taj Palace, New Delhi. The awards recognise excellence in television news and will honour broadcasters and leaders from the news industry who have shaped television broadcasting in India.
15th ENBA : Barnik Chitran Maitra joins jury board
Maitra is the Managing Partner of Arthur D. Little India & South Asia
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 31, 2023 3:45 PM | 2 min read
Barnik Chitran Maitra- Managing Partner, Arthur D. Little India & South Asia has joined the jury board of 15th ENBA.
Maitra is the Managing Partner of Arthur D Little, India and South Asia and is responsible for ensuring a pre-eminent position for the firm in the region. He is also responsible for building Arthur D Little’s global competence centres in India for Artificial Intelligence, Research and Graphics. With over two decades of experience, has a proven track record of leadership ability and is also a technology expert, Silicon Valley investor, board advisor, published author and a renowned speaker at global fora.
Prior to joining Arthur D Little, Maitra was a long-standing Partner at McKinsey & Company. During his 14 years at McKinsey, among other things, he led the India Strategy & Corporate Finance practice, oversaw advisory for several multinationals, and served as part of the founding team that expanded McKinsey’s global footprint in Asia and Africa.
He counsels CEOs of Fortune 500 companies and principal investors, invests in early-stage technology start-ups, and serves on the boards of several non-profits. His expertise in helping leading Indian companies globalize their businesses and advising governments on technology, innovation and job creation informs all his work.. Passionate about contributing to nation building in India, Barnik participated in the creation of the Public Health Foundation of India (PHFI) and co-edited & contributed to the bestseller Reimagining India: Unlocking the potential of Asia's next superpower, published by Simon & Schuster (2014).
The jury meet of the 15th edition of the event will be held on April 1, 2023 at Taj Palace, New Delhi. The awards recognise excellence in television news and will honour broadcasters and leaders from the news industry who have shaped television broadcasting in India.

This year, the ENBA jury will be led by Sunil Arora, a senior bureaucrat and former Election Commissioner of India.
This year, the ENBA jury will be led by Sunil Arora, a senior bureaucrat and former Election Commissioner of India.
RDB Group’s Co-Promoter Vinod Dugar joins ENBA jury
The jury meet will be held on April 1, 2023 at Taj Palace, New Delhi
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 31, 2023 3:25 PM | 1 min read
Vinod Dugar, Co-Promoter of the RDB Group, which is one of the emerging business conglomerates in India, has joined this year's ENBA jury panel.
Dugar has over 20 years of experience in diversified businesses. The RDB Group has interests in Real Estate & Infrastructure, High Voltage Transmission Tower Manufacturing, Tobacco, Bulk Packaging Solutions, Automobiles Marketing, Education, Healthcare and Transport &Logistics.The RDB Group has a Pan India presence with all the necessary infrastructure, manpower, and finance. The group has a workforce of over 5000 employees.
The jury meet of the 15th edition of the event will be held on April 1, 2023 at Taj Palace, New Delhi. The awards recognise excellence in television news and will honour broadcasters and leaders from the news industry who have shaped television broadcasting in India.
This year, the ENBA jury will be led by Sunil Arora, a senior bureaucrat and former Election Commissioner of India. Arora, a 1980-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, was the 23rd Chief Election Commissioner of India. He is also the chairman of the Association of World Election Bodies (A-WEB).
Havas Media Group India CEO Mohit Joshi joins ENBA jury panel
The jury will be led by Sunil Arora, senior bureaucrat and former Election Commissioner of India.
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 31, 2023 3:09 PM | 1 min read
Havas Media Group India CEO Mohit Joshi has joined ENBA jury panel.
A seasoned media professional with close to three decades of experience in the industry, he has worked on a wide range of categories and brands. He has successfully straddled strategic planning, AOR management, buying functions and led multi-disciplinary teams across offices for the last many years. Some of the brands include Hyundai, Kia, Swiggy, Tata Motors, Voltas, Voltas Beko, TVS Tyres, Taj Hotels, amongst others.
The jury meet of the 15th edition of the event will be held on April 1, 2023 at Taj Palace, New Delhi. The awards recognise excellence in television news and will honour broadcasters and leaders from the news industry who have shaped television broadcasting in India.
This year, the ENBA jury will be led by Sunil Arora, senior bureaucrat and former Election Commissioner of India. Arora, a 1980-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, was the 23rd Chief Election Commissioner of India. He is also the chairman of the Association of World Election Bodies (A-WEB). We have a jury comprising of several dignitaries and industry veterans who will select the best in news broadcasting.
There are in all seven broad categories – Programming, Personality, Marketing, Digital Media, International news, Overall Excellence and Special Awards. These categories are further divided into several sub-categories. Contenders for the awards are curated strictly based on nomination and are not based on entries.
Aaj Tak’s AI anchor Sana to join Sudhir Chaudhary on Black & White
Sana will co-host the show with Chaudhary at 9 pm tonight
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 30, 2023 8:03 PM | 1 min read
Aaj Tak first AI anchor Sana is all set to debut on Sudhir Chaudjhary’s show Black & White at 9 pm tonight.
Sana will co-host the show with Chaudhary. Recently, India Today Group's Vice Chairperson Kalli Purie launched the group's first bot AI collaborative anchor Sana during India Today Conclave 2023.
Black & White, which airs on Aaj Tak at 9pm, recently topped the programme telecast rating of 9 pm slot on weekdays in Week 46. The show was launched on July 19 2022 and has been growing steadily.
Describing Sana, Kalli Purie had stated, "She is bright, gorgeous, ageless, tireless, speaks in multiple languages and totally under my control."
The importance of sectoral champions within government
Guest Column: Aayush Soni, Head of Communications, Koan Advisory Group, New Delhi, writes on the MIB clarifying that the FDI cap on digital media won’t apply to OTT platforms
By Aayush Soni | Mar 30, 2023 2:25 PM | 5 min read
On March 10, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) clarified that the foreign direct investment (FDI) cap of 26 per cent on digital news media, will not apply to OTT platforms streaming TV news channels. The MIB press release further informs that TV News Channels are already “granted permission under the Uplinking and Downlinking Guidelines, 2022 of the MIB, and “their entities providing the digital news content are already covered by the FDI policy”.
Though it comes four years after the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) announced the FDI cap, the ministry’s decision is a welcome move. In the absence of such clarification, a streaming platform would’ve had to get a licence to stream news channels on its platforms – an unnecessary regulatory burden.
TV News: A heavily-regulated sector
Indeed, TV news channels are under a very wide regulatory and legal umbrella and don’t need further regulation. Some of the additional laws that govern them include the Cable Television Networks (CTN) (Regulation) Act, 1995, and the Indian Penal Code. There are also layers of self-regulation by the News Broadcasters Standards Authority (NBSA), the Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) and the Indian Broadcasting Federation that act like watchdogs for TV channels.
The Programme Code under the CTN Act places even stringent regulatory checks on TV channel content. It stipulates that content which “offends good taste and decency,” “contains criticism of friendly countries,” “encourages superstition” and “contains anything obscene,” should not be aired.
By issuing the March 10 clarification, the MIB has indicated that it is ready to remove anomalies that plague the broadcasting sector. It would do well to also devote some attention to remove the contradiction between the FDI cap in the news broadcasting segment and the uplinking/downlinking guidelines for TV news channels, issued in 2022. Amended in 2015, the former stipulates that foreign investors can invest up to 49 percent in news channels. However, the latter requires that the single largest Indian shareholder of a news channel should have at least 51 per cent of the total equity. These caps are hard to reconcile for listed media companies that are mandated to float a minimum of 25 percent of their shares to the public, as per Securities Exchange Board of India regulations. Therefore, no foreign investor has taken a substantial position in any listed Indian news businesses.
A two-step reform will help remove this anomaly. First, the uplinking/downlinking guidelines should do away with the requirement that an Indian must hold 51 percent of the total equity in a news channel. Second, FDI in news should be increased to 100 percent. Of this, 49 percent of the investment can come in via the automatic route.
FDI in E-Commerce: Clarion call for clarity
Prior to last week’s announcement there was complete uncertainty over the application of FDI norms on digital media. A similar clarification would also be welcome for the e-commerce sector. E-commerce is defined widely as “buying and selling of goods and services including digital product over digital and electronic network” under extant FDI Policy. As a result, the rules accompanying the Policy are technically applicable to almost every online transaction – a sure shot recipe for disaster.
For instance, one of the rules says that e-commerce entities should not directly or indirectly influence the sale price of goods and services on their marketplace. As things stand, such a rule is applicable on platforms like Urban Company which offer utility services at standardised pricing. Imagine if the platform had to check with every electrician before listing the price of his/her services. Rigid application of these rules would make it impossible for Urban Company to function and discourage other platforms too that want to offer services at standardised prices.
Sector-specific ministries still relevant
The appropriate ministry to issue a narrow definition of e-commerce would the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) which administers the Information Technology Act. The law, enacted in 2000, was passed to give legal sanctity to online commercial transactions.
In this context, the administrative allocation of e-commerce to the DPIIT in 2018 results in taking the issue out of its natural home i.e. MeitY. As a result, there isn’t a specialised government body that can advocate for changes to the FDI policy in e-commerce. Those who can do so are within the DPIIT itself – which oversees FDI rules for all inward investments, and not just for e-commerce. In contrast, an important reason behind the government issuing the March 10 clarification is the MIB, which itself is a stakeholder in the issue. It likely engaged with the DPIIT and was able to advocate its position effectively.
The MIB’s March 10 clarification also demonstrates the relevance of sectoral ministries. With digital technologies disrupting sectors across the board, it has become fashionable to predict the demise of ministries that oversee legacy sectors like broadcasting. However, the MIB has demonstrated that it is not only relevant but also effective in affecting important policy changes.
The real question that needs to be answered is this: who will bat for sectors who do not have an overseeing ministry? Will government stakeholders understand their plight? Or will they be left to fend for themselves?
(The views expressed here are solely those of the authors and do not in any way represent the views of exchange4media.com)
BARC brings back OOH TV viewership data on IPL 2023 eve
The measurement body has reportedly written to its subscribers, informing them that all watermarked channels will be measured for TV and OOH viewership
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 30, 2023 11:25 AM | 1 min read
The Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) is bringing back its out-of-home TV viewership ratings today on March 30, a day ahead of IPL 2023.
The ratings body reportedly sent out a message to all its subscribers, stating that all watermarked channels will be reported with both the TV and OOH viewership they garner, which would make it a comprehensive aggregation of audiences on the linear TV screen.
BARC first launched the service back in April 2018 and has planned to bring it back since footfalls in restaurants, where sporting events are screened for diners, have increased post-pandemic. Since IPL is the biggest annual tournament in the country, BARC said that it has become critical to address and account for OOH viewership to evaluate the true reach of TV.
BARC will leverage its Audio Watermarking technology and TV viewership measurement capabilities for its OOH TV ratings. It will report TV viewership happening in social hot spots like restaurants, pubs and bars in select cities.
BARC India’s OOH measurement, which captures the growing trend of TV viewing outside homes, is a pre-subscribed service. The service was touted as a game changer for the industry as it also covers a significant share of TV viewership that wasn’t being measured until now.
