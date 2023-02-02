AI, TDS, Devices & Data: Why gaming industry is loving Budget 2023
Even though the Budget didn’t specifically bring out the matters of concern related to the gaming and esports sector, there were some decisions which are sure to impact the burgeoning industry
The Narendra Modi government’s last full Budget before the 2024 general elections tried to cater to as many segments of the population as possible, and even though it didn’t specifically bring out the matters of concern related to AVGC sector, specifically the gaming and esports segments, there were some decisions which are sure to impact the burgeoning industry.
Suhas Khullar, CFO, Loco, believes the Union Budget for 2023–2024 is “commendable for setting the bold vision of making India a tech superpower. Two initiatives focusing on capability building for the tech ecosystem stand out. First, the intention to set up 100 labs for developing applications using 5G services has the potential to open up a wide range of prospects for the ecosystem, including esports. Second, setting up of centers of excellence for AI under the ‘Make AI in India’ and ‘Make AI work for India’ vision, along with the introduction of Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana 4.0, will help young people in developing the necessary expertise in coding, artificial intelligence and other technologies.”
Skill Tree
These enhanced digital skills will now support the sector's capacity to grow into a significant employer. Manvendra Shukul, CEO, Lakshya Digital was also heartened to see the Finance Minister’s continued focus on the most crucial building block for every sector - skilling India.
“A wide range of sectors, including the gaming industry, are facing a shortfall of skilled workers. India has a huge opportunity to be a leader in the global gaming market. However, for us to compete with entrenched players like China, it is essential to develop a strong pipeline of skilled workforce,” he said, adding, “We look forward to an effective implementation of Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana 4.0 that will allow our youth to upskill and be job-ready for the global gaming industry.”
Gaurav Kapoor, Chief Finance Officer, Baazi Games, also welcomes the “Amrit Kaal” Union Budget 2023 with an optimistic perspective.
The new income tax regime will result in stimulating local demand and consumption in the economy. The rise of India’s position from an importer to an exporter of mobile phones in India augurs well for the online gaming sector. Moreover, the announcement of setting up 100 labs for developing 5G services apps for smart classrooms, healthcare, and others will open up a new range of opportunities and potential employment. Simplifying the KYC system process will further help in realizing ‘Digital India’ and will enable a seamless experience for consumers. Lastly, the ‘Make in India’ vision will further get a boost with a focus on ‘Make AI in India’ and ‘Make AI work for India’, and online gaming companies can develop new AI-based advancements that can provide a first-of-its-kind experience to users.
Sunil Yadav - CEO, PlayerzPot, says the Budget announced a welcome move in defining the future of the online gaming industry by removing the minimum threshold of Rs. 10,000 for TDS to clarify taxability. “The action will result in transparency, a clear legal identity, and standardized taxation for online gaming. We hope that the government will unquestionably support the sector's growth and development in the right direction, which will benefit the economy and its stakeholders,” he says.
Rohit N Jagasia, Founder and CEO of Revenant Esports, agreed that the announcement of removing minimum threshold of Rs 10,000 for TDS on online gaming and providing clarity on taxability is a big step forward, adding, “However most esports games, like ours, don't have any money withdrawing system so these are applicable for the online gaming sectors which are into real money gaming.”
Mobile Market
Rishabh Bhansali, Co-Founder of FanClash, says the enormous upsurge in mobile phone production has been the impetus for the boom of the esports industry in India. “Pocket-friendly smartphones have taken gaming and fantasy esports to every corner of the country and a further decrease in its prices, as the government proposes to reduce customs duty on import of certain inputs for mobile phone manufacturing, will boost the sector's growth like never before,” he says.
Indeed, the expansion of India's gaming business mirrors and contributes to the growth of the mobile phone industry. The number of mobile gamers in India is projected to increase to 650 million by 2025, according to the most recent report from the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI).
Animesh Agarwal, Founder & CEO, 8bit Creative, notes that the previous seven to eight years have been instrumental to the relationship between mobiles and gaming in India, with numerous mobile gaming titles being released and gaining popularity among the Indian gaming community.
“Developer dedication to expanding mobile gaming in India and the advent of different employment opportunities through mobile gaming have all contributed to an increase in the number of Indians adopting mobile gaming. This has also contributed to the growth of the mobile device sector, as professional gamers frequently seek to upgrade their devices as they progress in their career. Even casual gamers seek better devices in their gaming journey,” he says.
This interdependence of the industries is also reflected in the commitment of the mobile device companies towards strengthening their presence in the gaming community through dedicated efforts and investments. From launching gaming-specific devices such as One Plus Nord, ASUS ROG gaming phones, etc., to hosting multiple events and tournaments for the community, to working with gamers to build a community of mobile gamers, etc., mobile device giants are also investing heavily in the gaming industry in India.
Rohit Agarwal, Founder and Director, Alpha Zegus, points out that the increase in smartphone production in our country will bring down smartphone costs drastically - which will be a big win for the gaming industry. “More advanced smartphone tech will be available at accessible pricing, which means gaming will eventually no longer be restricted by hardware capabilities.”
Experts say that Indian gaming has the potential to provide a significant boost to the electronics industry as a whole, including consoles, PCs, VR gadgets, mobile devices, wearables, IT accessories, and so on.
Lokesh Suji, Director, eSports Federation of India and Vice President of the Asian eSports Federation (AESF), concludes, “With the numbers of devices as well as gamers further upscaling and 5G acting as a catalyst that fuels the industry's growth, we are going to witness monumental growth within the esports sector in the coming years. As we are still awaiting clarity on the taxability for esports, we are hopeful that the decisions will be in favour of the community and impact it positively.”
TRAI issues consultation paper on regulating converged digital technologies & services
The paper examines the challenges posed by converging technologies and seeks views of the stakeholders on changes required, if any, in legal, administrative, and licensing framework to deal with them
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 30, 2023 6:37 PM | 1 min read
The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has issued a consultation paper on "Regulating Converged Digital Technologies and Services -Enabling Convergence of Carriage of Broadcasting and Telecommunication services".
“Over the period of time, various technological developments in digital markets have resulted in the convergence of devices, services, and networks. Efficient utilization of resources, increased level of competition, more innovative user applications and technological developments are the main drivers of convergence. Convergence has been intensified by the emerging use of digital technologies across the sectors. The convergence of digital and physical products through the use of Machine to Machine (M2M), Internet of Things (loT), Artificial Intelligence and other technologies is paving the way for Fourth Industrial Revolution (Industry 4.0). Convergence has brought several benefits to stakeholders. Technological convergence not only enables possibility of delivering a broader set of products, but also benefits through lower entrance barriers, promotion of competition, lower cost equipment, quicker market response, and new business opportunities. But at the same time, it has posed several challenges as well,” TRAI said in a statement.
The paper examines the challenges posed by converging technologies and seeks views of the stakeholders on changes required, if any, in legal, administrative, and licensing framework to deal with them. The consultation paper is available on the TRAIwebsite, and the last date for submission of comments is 27.02.2023 and counter comments by 13.03.2023.
OpenAI’s GPT-3 as news and SEO publisher in 2023: How to make the most of it
Guest Column: Saurabh Singh Kushwah, Digital Product Specialist, explains what makes OpenAI’s GPT-3 so lucrative
By Saurabh Singh Kushwah | Jan 30, 2023 4:52 PM | 7 min read
It's 2023 and the artificial intelligence market is scaling new heights with fiercely innovative competitors aiming to conquer the peak.
OpenAI’s GPT-3 has taken the world by storm and caught the attention of traditional technology giants Google, Microsoft, Meta and Amazon who are also vying for a piece of the AI pie with its precise, almost human-like responsive abilities.
Let’s dive a bit deeper into this emerging market to understand what makes it so lucrative:
- There is going to be an explosion in the production and usage of AI-powered devices in the next few years. This will generate a vast amount of data that needs to be processed and analysed.
- The potential applicationsAI are increasing at an exponential rate as the technology and its refinement evolves each day
- The cost of AI is dropping rapidly as the market matures and moves towards a better understanding of scaling up the adoption. This makes it more accessible to small and medium-sized businesses who can use it to enhance their operations.
- The talent pool for AI is growing immensely with increased investment in resource upskilling by both corporate as well as academic institutions.
- Most new initiatives stepping forth in the market are powered by artificial intelligence or affiliated technology. This gives rise to the need for action from the established players in the market.
These factors aided with the addictive dependence of the general population on use of technology presents a sizable opportunity for those willing to make the most of it. .
Here enters OpenAI’s GPT-3. It is a machine learning platform that helps developers work on AI models. GPT-3 has been designed to provide a high level of flexibility to developers and make it easy for them to create and deploy AI models. It is based on the open source TensorFlow platform, and is available under the Apache 2.0 licence.
OpenAI’s GPT-3 has the potential to revolutionise various industries and disciplines. And it is already being used by leading news publishing organisations in some interesting ways, a few of which are explained below:
Research - It can act as a resourceful tool for journalists covering data intensive planned events such as a state or general election. They can access specific data points such as the total participation of a particular constituency, its age and/or gender breakdown, details of the candidates etc. at their fingertips.
=GPT3()... the spreadsheet function to rule them all.— Paul Katsen (@pavtalk) July 21, 2020
Impressed with how well it pattern matches from a few examples.
The same function looked up state populations, peoples' twitter usernames and employers, and did some math. pic.twitter.com/W8FgVAov2f
Wrote something that we rewrite text using different styles. pic.twitter.com/2XRKqu3flq— Carlos E. Perez (@IntuitMachine) July 25, 2020
This eases content creation for live blog coverage with instant availability of statistical and trivial information about the background of a regularly repeated event. To illustrate an example, when a journalist is covering a live automated cricket match blog and a wicket falls, they can use GPT3 to gather relevant information about the player dismissed by the same bowler or by the same method in the past.
Demo link to generate few content using keywords.
ChatAI from OpenAI can generate news as per the available keywords given to them Generate Text
How to Approach AI-Generated Content for SEO
It is widely known that 100% AI-generated content is not currently accepted under Google’s Webmaster Guidelines. If you use GPT-3 to write the content of your website without human review, you run the risk of receiving a manual action. (You’ll probably end up posting some degree of AI gibberish as well.)
However, using GPT-3 as a tool to create your content could be a viable way to expedite your work. It could give you inspiration for your writing and help spur ideas for how to approach a topic. You could also use it to translate dense industry jargon (like translating Legal English) into something more digestible for your writing team to work from.
Even if GPT-3 delivers you coherent, relevant copy, remember that creating a truly valuable content asset is often a group effort, with subject matter experts providing information, marketing teams layering in audience pain points and insights, and design teams helping to improve the overall experience for users.
Using AI for SEO isn’t the end-all-be-all for creating valuable content. Those insights lie outside of AI’s neural network. Can it be used as a tool to get a rough draft started or expedite your research? Surely. Will it eliminate the human element from SEO altogether? Not anytime soon.
SEO Is More Than Churning Out Content
GPT-3 is an incredibly powerful tool—there’s no denying that. But if you’re looking at GPT-3 as a way to create content and fill your site with low-value content just for keyword rankings, you’ll be fighting a losing battle.
A piece published by The Verge, A college student used GPT-3 to write fake blog posts and ended up at the top of Hacker News, shows how GPT-3-generated content can pass as human-written. Passing as human-written is a long way from SEO-optimised, which is still a long way off from being valuable to users.
To drive lasting revenue, your content needs to speak to your audience and inspire additional action.
GPT-3 will almost certainly inspire SEOs to take the easy route and publish AI-generated content with little-to-no human revision. The marketers that use this tool in tandem with a thorough editing process with an audience-first approach, however, could potentially improve their ROI by expediting the first draft of their content using GPT-3 and focusing more heavily on optimising for their audience.
Keyword research and Content Strategy -
As mentioned previously, Chat GPT is a great way to quicken up lengthy processes. One SEO process that is considerably lengthy is keyword research. By using OpenAI’s chatbot, it makes keyword research similar or related keywords and ChatGPT will churn out a list of related keywords based on the AI’s understanding of the search results. Additionally, you can also request ChatGPT to determine the competition for various keywords.
ChatGPT can be a great resource for small to medium-sized companies that have little to no experience in marketing, especially SEO. You can ask ChatGPT to provide you with a content strategy for a selected business. As you can see below the plan doesn’t provide in-depth details with a plan, however, it does provide a followable plan which can help a small business to improve its marketing and SEO needs.
Generating SEO Titles on demand
One of the most difficult and time-consuming parts of SEO content writing is creating the right title to address the topic issue, feature a keyword and entice the reader to click. ChatGPT can be used as an idea generator as you can ask ChatGPT to generate titles for a topic and set the tone and the keyword you want to use and within seconds you’ll have several different titles.
After this, you can take inspiration from each recommendation and make your own title or use one of the recommendations. Within seconds you’ll have various options instead of time-consuming brainstorming.
ChatGPT has the potential to make search engine optimization readily available for businesses of all shapes and sizes with little or no marketing resources, whilst making the process faster and more efficient. It can help quicken up the topic research and keyword process.
However, there’s no guarantee that the content created by ChatGPT is original and one of a kind, with over 1 million users, the AI may recycle similar or the exact same content to different users which will negatively affect the effectiveness of using the chatbot.
Although ChatGPT is a great piece of AI, we believe you still need human touch within SEO. If you have no resources but want to improve your business resources, then ChatGPT can greatly assist you. However, we recommend contacting an SEO specialist if you’re wanting to develop an in-depth, tailored SEO strategy.
(The views expressed here are solely those of the authors and do not in any way represent the views of exchange4media.com)
Will bring back Trump's FB & Instagram accounts in support of 'open debate': Meta
The tech giant also said that it has defined the criteria under which it will ban profiles of public figures after receiving critical feedback from its internal review team
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 30, 2023 1:48 PM | 2 min read
Weeks after Donald Trump's Twitter account was reinstated, Meta announced that it will bring back the former US president's Facebook and Instagram accounts in the coming weeks.
The tech giant justified its move, stating that it's lifting the two-year-old ban on President Trump's accounts to preserve "open debate" and "free flow of ideas."
"As a general rule, we don’t want to get in the way of open, public and democratic debate on Meta’s platforms — especially in the context of elections in democratic societies like the United States. The public should be able to hear what their politicians are saying — the good, the bad and the ugly — so that they can make informed choices at the ballot box. But that does not mean there are no limits to what people can say on our platform. When there is a clear risk of real-world harm — a deliberately high bar for Meta to intervene in public discourse — we act," write Nick Clegg, President, Global Affairs, Meta in a blog post.
Trump's Facebook and Instagram accounts were suspended following the January 6, 2021 violence at Capitol Hill.
Clegg explained that the decision was then referred to the Oversight Board -- a body comprising experts that performs independent checks on Meta's decision-making. The Board, while supporting the move, also criticised the tech firm's "open-ended nature of the suspension and the lack of clear criteria for when and whether suspended accounts will be restored."
The feedback prompted Meta to review the matter and then took a decision to impose a time-bound suspension of two years from the original date of suspension of Trump's accounts on January 7, 2021.
Meta also defined its criteria which could lead to the suspension of accounts of public figures during times of civil unrest and ongoing violence. It has also introduced a new Crisis Policy Protocol to guide its assessment of on and off-platform risks of imminent harm, wrote Clegg.
The executive also said that before lifting the ban on Trump's accounts, it would assess whether the risk to public safety has receded.
Trump will also be scrutinised for repeat violations with heightened penalties, said the platform.
‘Monetisation of news platforms biggest challenge in digital era’
At e4m-DNPA Future of Digital Media Conference, Dr Annurag Batra, Chairman & Editor-in-Chief, Businessworld & exchange4media, spoke to CEOs on monetisation, fake news, consumer attention & much more
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 30, 2023 10:58 AM | 3 min read
At the e4m-DNPA Future of Digital Media Conference, a panel discussion with CEOs of top companies was held to discuss digital media and how the new generation of readers is influencing media houses and their ways of connecting with their audiences.
The panel was chaired by Dr Annurag Batra, Chairman & Editor-in-Chief, Businessworld & exchange4media. On the panel were Avinash Pandey, CEO, ABP Network; Puneet Jain, CEO, Hindustan Times; Hemant Jain, President and Business Head (Digital), Lokmat, and Sanjay Sindhwani, CEO, The Indian Express (digital).
Avinash Pandey spoke about the challenges in the digital era. “The biggest challenge today is reaching out to the consumer. When everybody has become a publisher and a broadcaster, how your authentic news reaches the consumer first, and how you monetize it best is the biggest challenge today in our industry.”
Speaking on the opportunities that the digital world has created for publishers, Puneet Jain said: “I think the biggest opportunity for our publishers’ communities is the tremendous interest and love we see from our users. All of us continue to track millions who are using our platforms to consume news on a daily basis. In fact, what we are seeing is a huge reinforcement towards credible journalism in these interesting times of a social world we are living in.”
Sanjay Sindhwani veered the discussion to the problem of fake news and how publishers and consumers together can fight it. “The opportunity is massive. But I think the cost is also massive. I think today what is happening is if the media business doesn't become viable, then we'll see a lot of fake news floating around. When you're trying to bait clicks, you try to provoke people with things, which may not be real or factual. So, I think that's the cost of it. And I think in a democracy, it's very important that people value good content and good news sources and learn to pay for it.”
Taking the discussion ahead, Hemant Jain spoke about how the short attention span of consumers is the biggest challenge for consumers today. “While monetization continues to be the lowest common denominator and the most common challenge for most news publishers across the world, I think if you keep the consumer at the centre of your entire ecosystem and the business model, there is a huge shift in consumer behaviour with regard to the attention span. So, if you look at human attention today it is the lowest. Now, how do you evolve yourself keeping the shift in consumer behaviour in terms of newer formats of news media content, which ensures that you are able to create the right connect with the consumer and thereby create a great value proposition is something which would which all of us would have to kind of today embrace as one of our bigger challenges.”
He ends his view by talking about first-party data as a big opportunity for media publishers and how they can monetise it. “The big opportunity I see is our investment of time, money and resource in building the first-party data because it's not just about collecting data, but it's about managing customer lifecycle. So, most of us complain about the lesser frequency of visitations in a month, lesser time spent and how do we increase frequency and time spent to increase a better value proposition for advertisers? Now, that's interesting, because we have to start thinking like B2C brands, where we start not only capturing consumer data, but also start serving content which is more relevant more contextual, and in the process, collect enriched data, which can be monetized or leveraged at a higher value or premium when it comes to advertising.”
Twitter advertisers to know if ads seen by real users or bots
The platform has tied up with Integral Ad Science and DoubleVerify to ensure that the ads are seen by potential customers
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 27, 2023 11:26 AM | 1 min read
Twitter has decided to team up with ad verification companies Integral Ad Science and DoubleVerify to enusre that the ads are being seen by real people and not bots, media networks have reported.
IAS officials were quoted as saying that the move was intended at giving marketers the "confidence to continue to invest in Twitter".
In another move to lure advertisers, Twitter had said end of last year that it would soon bring new controls to allow advertisers to prevent their ads from appearing above or below tweets with certain keywords.
Meanwhile, Elon Musk recently said that Twitter higher-priced subscription models will be completely free of ads.
Recognition as a separate industry & more: All that creator economy wants from Budget 2023
Well-defined guidelines and relaxations in TDS for micro-influencers are some of the other demands of the industry
By Shantanu David | Jan 27, 2023 8:32 AM | 5 min read
Aaj Tak becomes world's first news channel to cross 50 million subs on YouTube
The record-breaking milestone comes just three years after the channel crossed 10 million subscribers on the platform
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 25, 2023 9:50 PM | 2 min read
Earlier this year, Aaj Tak became the first news channel globally to cross 50 million subscribers. Ms. Kalli Purie, Vice Chairperson, India Today Group, met Mr. Gautam Anand, Managing Director of APAC - YouTube, in Singapore to commemorate the special achievement.
“Thank you so much, YouTube! This is just amazing. The team is already planning its way to 100 million so YouTube had better start designing the next button,” Ms Purie quipped to Mr Anand. “Trust has always been the foundation for audience engagement at AajTak. It’s no different with our YouTube channel, but on a much wider scale with hundreds of videos getting uploaded every day. We place equal emphasis on having new audiences discover our channel while ensuring loyal viewers revisit, and invest in figuring out what works on YouTube – whether this is a nuanced understanding of thumbnails or producing hero content frequently.”
Aaj Tak started its digital journey by launching its YouTube channel in the year 2009, and started streaming news live on YouTube for the first time in 2017. The massive popularity gained by the channel subsequently led to its Diamond play button from YouTube in 2019 for crossing 10 million subscribers. Now, just three years later, Aaj Tak is the first news channel to reach 50 million subscribers on YouTube.
“Constant experimentation with new formats like Shorts and investment into our Community page has really paid off, and consistently breaking stories has helped create a very loyal fanbase,” explained Ms. Purie. “Events like the Presidential Elections of 2022, Solar Eclipse and the Cricket World Cup just kept encouraging us to do better and better.”
YouTube has been at the forefront of India's mobile revolution, by powering the content and creator ecosystem and by propelling the massive upsurge of video streaming in the world's largest democracy. AajTak has also fast evolved its offering to meet new consumer needs, with the introduction of Shorts, and other constantly emerging insights on LIVE Streams. The channel now has a universe of committed audiences across TV, web, app and social platforms through compelling storytelling that’s tailored to individual platforms.
