Affle reports 69.8% revenue growth in Q1 at Rs. 152.5 crore

Affle reported 69.8% y-o-y growth in consolidated revenue from operations at Rs. 152.5 crore in Q1 FY22, compared to Rs 89.8 crore in Q1 FY21.



EBITDA was at Rs. 35.1 crore, an increase of 56% y-o-y, from Rs 22.5 crore. PAT increased by 57.2% y-o-y to Rs. 29.5 crore from Rs. 18.8 crore in Q1 last year. PAT margin stood at 18.8% for the quarter.



The company reported operating cash flows of Rs. 39.6 crore during the quarter, achieving 134.2% of PAT as operating cash flows.



The CPCU business noted strong momentum, delivering 3.1 crore of converted users in Q1 FY2022, an increase of 85.0% y-o-y. The average CPCU stood at Rs 42. The overall CPCU revenue stood at Rs 132.2 crore. The top-10 industry verticals for the company continued to be resilient, helping it register robust growth in this quarter.



Commenting on the results, Affle CMD Anuj Khanna Sohum said, “The world is undergoing a paradigm shift, with accelerated connected experiences redefining the digital priorities of the advertisers globally. Our growth mindset and tech innovations helped us achieve a consistent, all-round performance in Q1 FY2022. I am elated with our broad-based growth coming from the top 10 resilient industry verticals and across India & International markets, driven by significant increase in the CPCU business. Continuing upon the previous year trend, this quarter too witnessed a persistent growth in advertiser spends towards the mobile marketing.

"We enhanced our platforms and product propositions while penetrating deeper across both new and existing markets. Also in this quarter, while India faced a devastating second wave of Covid-19, the resilient nature of our business enabled our positive growth trajectory. I am extremely grateful to our employees who not only ensured continuity of growth business plans, but also helped the company provide support to local communities during such times of crisis. We are optimistic of the industry macro-trends and future-ready to leverage upon new market dynamics & deliver sustainable growth to all our stakeholders.”

Affle completed the patent transfer from Appnext Limited to Affle MEA FZ-LLC, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company. This patent filed in US is related to the predictive modelling of mobile users' behaviour to power the on-device app recommendation technology and further strengthens our global IP portfolio.



As a post-quarter event (July 1, 2021), Affle completed the acquisition to acquire full control, tech IP assets and 100% ownership of Jampp, a global programmatic mobile marketing company. Jampp strengthens Affle’s CPCU business model and enables Affle to expand into fast-growing markets like US and LATAM, while further consolidating its position in the APAC.

