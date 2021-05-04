Addressability In The Wake Of Third Party Cookies

Jason Barnes, Chief Revenue Officer, APAC at PubMatic, says that privacy restrictions by tech giants are being further complicated by regulators throwing additional challenges at targeted advertising

The third-party cookie isn’t long for this world... in less than a year, Google Chrome will have phased them out. ID on mobile app isn’t faring much better. Few in the industry were surprised when, in June of 2020, Apple confirmed another long-anticipated privacy measure – that its Identifier for Advertisers, or IDFA, would become opt-in for all users with iOS 14 or later. Many in the programmatic marketing field expect Google to follow Apple’s lead and restrict its own mobile advertising ID (GAID).

Programmatic advertising needs addressability to thrive, and that hinges on identity resolution. But these privacy restrictions by tech giants are being further complicated by regulators throwing additional challenges at targeted advertising. These regulations impose significant restrictions around acquiring user consent, making it much harder for publishers to collect user data and for advertisers to effectively target those users.

Clearly, there needs to be a balance struck, with consumer rights and preferences being respected by the industry and regulators, while ensuring that all parties can transact and engage around content effectively.

The burden of protecting user privacy is shared by the entire ecosystem: brands, publishers, and technology providers as they urgently search for new ways to address their audiences. But in this rapidly evolving era, it’s a complicated landscape out there. That’s why we partnered with Digiday to commission a new guide to identity in a post-cookie world – the techniques and technologies that buyers and publishers are leveraging to master identity and addressability in the new normal.

Author: Jason Barnes, Chief Revenue Officer, APAC at PubMatic

This is a partner content article in association with exchange4media.

