Why video synthesis tech enhances communication and makes it more intimate

Niraj Ruparel, Head of Mobile and Emerging Tech at GroupM India, Head of Voice at WPP India, shares advantages of using video synthesis technologies in the digital advertising world

With every new significant technology advancement, advertising has re-invented itself. Advertising was born with newspapers in the 17th century. With that opportunity, companies became brands, and brands hired famous faces as brand ambassadors. From the first “brand -ambassador” advertisement in the 1940s, the idea of endorsing a brand has been an evolving concept.

Television took the first step to change this fundamentally - there was an enormous reluctance initially from the biggest stars to move to this medium. Of course, if people could see them on a TV screen, who would pay money to watch them on the big screen. With the advantage of hindsight, we know that nothing like this ever happened. But in the last decade, momentum has started to shift to digital advertising. For most brand deals today, digital advertising plays an important role.

Change of each medium of advertising requires a fundamental rethink of the advantages and weaknesses of that medium. When digital advertising started, people used the same creatives they shot for TV. But now that we understand the medium much better, digital shoots are almost always done separately from TV shoots. There’s even a separate content shot for social media. In digital advertising, the primary advantage is being able to hyper-target the audience of the content. For the first time, you had an interest graph and could reach out to customers who precisely fit the interests your brand wants to target.

The New Normal

Using Video Synthesis technologies, brands can communicate with their customers, in videos, personally! It’s almost like their brand ambassador has the time to record a personalized video for every single customer at every step of the journey.

Although there are multiple places that will see the change, we can divide them into three different categories -

One on one Personalised videos to your customers in the customer lifecycle Enabling Dynamic Creative Optimisation (DCO) with real human faces, or Hyper DCO Creating long-form new content

Today we'll talk only about one on one personalised videos.

Use Cases :

Recently Cadbury Celebrations used this technology and onboarded Hrithik Roshan to create the country’s first-ever synthetic personalization campaign!

They made this Raksha-Bandhan AI-special with personalized videos from Hrithik Roshan. With select Cadbury Celebrations boxes, you can scan a QR code, enter your name, and get a personalized video from one of India's biggest actors, Hrithik Roshan!

Let me explain some more use cases. Let's assume you are a CMO and are planning this year's marketing activity with an A-lister celebrity.

Advertising - Dynamic Creative Optimisation are becoming increasingly familiar with brands. You can enable running those campaigns with not just personalized text but personalized videos of your brand ambassadors! A new YouTube advertisement a day, different ads based on search queries is what we are talking about! Branding - Imagine creating new content from your brand ambassador to keep your social pages fresh! Pre-sales - As a real estate brand, post every house tour, imagine sending a personalized video from their favourite celebrity explaining the advantages of the property. Using personalized messages can help reduce the sales cycle duration significantly. Sales - Adding a personalised message at the time of sale can help push the customers on the edge of the buying decision to make the final purchase. Cadbury campaign is a perfect example. Post-Sales - You run an e-sports streaming company, have amazing acquisition, but the retention is very poor. You can run a promotion saying "For all users who are active for 7 consecutive days, get a personalised video from their favourite streamer". And just wait for your retention to sky-rocket!

If you are one of the stakeholders of the business, this video synthesis technology is for you irrespective of whether you belong to healthcare, education, banking and finance or any other industry. The operational costs of professionally recorded videos can be reduced upto a huge extent in the wake of profitability for your business.

But like any new technology and innovation, this too is a double edged sword. It has great implications in the hands of creators but also dire implications (aptly named Deepfakes) in the hands of hackers and scammers. we've already seen multiple videos created without the artist's permission. The most recent of them is the Tom Cruise video. To counter this kind of problem, some of the companies have put in place a proper and legal sounding onboarding of any Voice + Video to ensure its moral and ethical use. Creators can now sync their Voice + Video securely and produce content on scale by harnessing the power of this form of Artificial Intelligence.

This technology is still in its primacy but it definitely invites companies from diverse use-case to start building on this new layer of communication and content production. Apart from the obvious solution of saving enormous time and cost, it has deeper implications in terms of enhancing communication and making it more intimate.

Disclaimer: The views expressed here are solely those of the author and do not in any way represent the views of exchange4media.com

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)