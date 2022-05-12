AajTak launches connected devices stream

Keeping in tune with the "My Time Prime Time" concept, AajTak has launched a connected devices stream Aaj Tak Live News Stream.

India's video OTT market is expected to grow from USD 1.5 billion in 2021 to USD 4 billion in 2025 and further to USD 12.5 billion by 2030 on the back of access to better networks, digital connectivity, and smartphones, according to a report by RBSA Advisors. The gap for news on these platforms will be filled by this new curated LIVE Stream.

At the same time, EY estimates connected television sets to grow to 14 million by 2023 and 40 million by 2025, led by the increase in wireless and wired broadband connections alongside proliferation of low-cost smart television sets. Going by these numbers, AajTak says it will lead the consumption basket on connected TVs with this new curated stream.

“Be it Alexa or FireStick or your Smart TV, you can stream Aaj Tak and enjoy the news experience on all the Connected Devices to keep yourself updated with the Sabse Tez news. Also, for the advertisers, this provides a unique platform to target the premium audience, the connected audience and the ever-elusive cord cutters,” says Aaj Tak.

