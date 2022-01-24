5 marketing trends to watch out for in 2022

The year 2022 will be the year of Personalisation and Customisation, Video, Social Commerce, Voice Search, and Privacy, Trust and Transparency, according to Sujata Dwibedy, Group Trading Director, Amplifi, dentsu India. Here are the details why;

Personalisation and Customisation:

Personalisation is going to play a big role in 2022. A single size does not fit all when it comes to content, as the preference of viewing, reading and understanding is different for varied audiences. But it is not just the content we need to get right. Making sure that our audience receives those advertisements at the right time and having them rightly placed, is also crucial for engagement in today’s cluttered landscape.

For example: if we were to speak to Gen Z, we normally go with our regular selection of media, the regular channel platforms with some English music channels on television, a few ads on Instagram, Snapchat or some presence on music app. However, this is not sufficient, we must know what the audience is exactly watching. Look at the apps that the youngsters extensively use such as Discord, Among us, Twitter, Reels, etc. It is important to keep in mind their preferred language for content consumption, which could be English, Hindi, Regional languages or even Korean for that matter.

Video:

TikTok shifted the landscape of social media, it moved from status updates to short video posts. India was already trending as the 2nd largest Tiktok using country when the ban happened. It didn’t take long for other puplishers to ride on the craze, with Instagram launching its ‘Reels’ and YouTube with ‘Shorts’, then came apps like ‘Moj’, ‘Josh’, ‘Chingari’, etc. Undoubtedly, short-format videos will be a major trend in India. This trend will continue to move up the popularity scale and not only among the younger target groups. Its power cannot be undervalued, especially from a business standpoint.

2022 will further fuel the live streaming wars. From gamers, musicians, influencers and across publishers, audiences will start tuning into streams. OTT space will further heat up with the biggies getting consolidated. Original content across platforms will steam up. But then again, the winner for advertisers will be those who will be able to deliver numbers with measured metrics. It will not be those who have been randomly running any language at any given point of time, running at their own frequency with back-to-back same ad spots or the ones who are not double spotting but multiple spotting. Right now, It is extremely critical to make it a better customer experience. AVODs (Advertising-Based Video on Demand) is not a great experience with huge clutter, especially for the preferred shows. Advertising revenue on AVODs will depend on better, cleaner and advertiser-friendly scheduling. Additionally, the use of AI and automation will be extremely important to manage the vast inventory.

Social Commerce:

With the growing digital natives, rising internet and smartphone penetration, growth of direct selling and evolving technology, there will be a massive progression in social commerce. New retail business models have emerged, there are businesses that sell exclusively through social media channels only. Almost all social media platforms today offer retail possibilities that facilitate e-commerce.

More than 30% of the Indian population is active on at least one social media platform, which brings new e-commerce opportunities every day. Social media posts and product sharing help brands to increase customer engagement and traffic conversion. As of now, small sellers and resellers have started adopting social commerce actively as they can easily access large sets of customers without investing much. We shall soon see the big retailers also leveraging this space.

Voice Search:

Voice Search technology has surged forward in recent years, the way many of us search online is changing. Current statistics show that most adults use voice search at least once per day. The adoption has already been seen on all possible search platforms including e-commerce, with the Voice Search technology improving and as connected devices keep adding & enhancing voice-enabled functions. Also, the fact that it is possible in any language of choice and users increasingly searching for local results, makes it a very strong platform. The year 2022 should bring in some interesting innovations and enhance the monetisation opportunities on this platform.

Privacy, Trust and Transparency:

Consumers are getting more and more aware of the fact that their data is being used directly or indirectly. Google announced its curtailing of third-party cookies by 2023. Therefore, in 2022, digital marketers will be preparing for stricter privacy restrictions that will of course modify the way they can track their users’ behavior and will have to re-evaluate their strategies from 2022.

But this is not the end of data-driven content or marketing. This is the beginning of a new era of trust and transparency between companies and consumers. It will lead to a change in terms of data management, making user consent and positive value exchange key factors. Some alternative routes are already being worked out like first-party data sources and others by large partners. Further building it would be an interesting journey.

