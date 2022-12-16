2022: Metaverse is here, but is it there yet?
Experts discuss their intrigue, optimism and concerns about the elusive metaverse and what the coming years may bring for the field
While Mark Zuckerberg and Facebook’s huge pivot to the metaverse in late 2021 (aka Meta) has yet to deliver on, well, anything, the idea of an online universe in which we can all co-exist, through digital avatars was embraced by a variety of brands and marquee advertisers across domains. 2022 could be called the year of the metaverse, though it’s yet to seep into everyday usage.
For Praful Krishna, Chief Product Officer at Jio Haptik, the Metaverse is a continuum from interactive chatbots to a fully immersive, parallel world experience that traverses voice, video, AR and/or VR. “The transition will be a 5-10 year-long journey, and it will be very different for every brand. You need to decide the journey you want to pursue based on the demographics of your users,” he says.
Future Fit
“While there is strategic value in investing in conversations, via text or in immersive contexts, at the end of the day the dollars should speak for themself if we are to justify the $1.3T being invested in digital transformation globally,” notes Krishna.
Indeed, the consensus around metaverse seems to be that while it's here, it’s not there yet, with the next few years being crucial. That being said, 2022 has been crucial in bringing it to worldwide media attention.
Even though mainstream adoption of the metaverse might take some time, leading brands are already changing marketing norms one project at a time, points out Mitesh Kothari, Co-founder and CCO, White Rivers Media.
“The metaverse elevates virtual experiences and gives businesses new, creative options to connect with customers. As only a few have access to the metaverse, brands can leverage this opportunity to be innovative and distinguish themselves amid the competition faced in traditional marketing, he points out
Krutin Shah, Co-founder and COO, Phyvital Inc, chimes in saying, “We don’t believe Metaverse has moved from 'buzz' to 'mainstream' yet. But it’s getting there. We are seeing more brands willing to try and create 6-month- 12-month engagement strategies around it. The key to engagement is the ease of use for the audience. Heavy and long load times had been an initial hindrance, but companies like ours have been working on improving these challenges and we are starting to see results with longer engagement times in our experiences. (5-7x longer engagement times compared to traditional Instagram videos).”
Present Day
Hitarth Dadia - CMO and Partner - NOFILTR.GROUP believes that unconsciously, we are already using a lot of facets of the whole metaverse concept, without even realizing it. “With the rise of education and awareness, more people are going to actively take part in one segment or the other. For the overall concept, a majority of brand work is observed, but it's still conceptual and due to curiosity, it is in the experimental phase. More iteration is to be observed in the coming couple of months,” he says.
Testament to that is Manish Solanki, COO, and co-founder, TheSmallBigIdea, observing that going by online reports, there are almost 400 million metaverse users, with some platforms having over 1 million active users per day. “But almost all of these are virtual gaming worlds, with some allowing social networking through online avatars. Interesting thing is that almost 80% of them have made some kind of an in-game purchase,” he says.
Slow and Steady
What is undeniable is that the Metaverse has not fully entered the mainstream consciousness of consumers, as brand managers are not sure about the ROI and results that would come out of any Metaverse campaign.
“Many brands do not want to experiment with Metaverse because there is no solid consumer base and the majority of consumers are unsure about functionality.
Considering the target audience is the youth, in general, they have limited buying power,” cautions Danish Malik, Co-Founder, and CEO of Boomlet Media Private Limited, adding, “Also, most of the brand's objective for reaching the maximum target audience is not successfully met, it would take time for brand managers to be able to do more metaverse campaigns since there is no set consumer base.”
That being said, there is enormous potential. Never forget, just India is expected to grow its online population by 500 million over the next few years.
“The metaverse worlds are also increasing over the internet. So far, only some of the bigger businesses like Apple, Coke and Nike have been the first adopters of this fledgling universe. Analysts are optimistic about this space and have projected increased adoption of this technology resulting in an increased market value, in the next 3-4 years,” says Solanki.
“If that happens, the metaverse will enable virtual infrastructure for advertising, eCommerce and events, enabling newer revenue channels. I would like to define it as the pre-buzz phase, where brands have just started engaging with an evolved audience through virtual avatars and setting their digital footprint in this new arena. With time we can expect a more real and immersive experience,” he adds.
And while it’s still going to take time, it’s going to be worth the wait, given that a virtual world, free of everyday physics and limitations will give the average person online access to a lot more things, from concerts to communication to collaboration, and more. Advertising is naturally going to lead the way.
“So to summarize, the metaverse is expected to be an upgraded feature point that social media or the Internet gives you. I am expecting to make the overall internet as a whole, as a concept, more accessible and more interactive and ironically, a lot more human,” concludes Dadia.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
BluSmart and Truecaller partner to add trust to consumer identity & communication
With Truecaller Business Solutions, BluSmart has increased its calling efficiency to 82%, making communication more seamless
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 13, 2022 3:15 PM | 2 min read
BluSmart, India’s first 100% electric and sustainable mobility solution, has been working closely with Truecaller for Business to establish and add trust to identity & communication with users & drivers. The collaboration is in line with the objective of enhancing the overall user experience by leveraging Truecaller’s expertise.
With Truecaller Verified Business Caller ID solution, it has established a credible brand identity, as riders instantly recognize and take calls from BluSmart drivers without any suspicion.
- The prominent display of brand elements (name and logo) creates a strong recall.
- The professional presentation of caller ID creates an authentic calling experience for riders.
With Truecaller Business Solutions, BluSmart has increased its calling efficiency to 82%, making communication more seamless and bringing a noteworthy change in user perception with a branded caller id.
Apart from giving a professional makeover to their caller ID, BluSmart is using Truecaller SDK to enable an instant, 1-tap, and OTP-free verification/signup for new riders. identity seamlessly via Truecaller’s 1-tap verification SDK, leading to faster activation of their users.
"With BluSmart, we're already aiming at bringing back customer confidence in ride-hailing services. Our zero cancellation & zero surge policies are at the forefront of doing that. This has been further expedited by Truecaller's support. They have assisted us in ensuring a secure and streamlined experience for our users." said Anirudh Arun, COO, BluSmart
"Truecaller is empowering businesses both in terms of customer communication and verification. With our verified business caller ID and mobile number-based verification solutions, BluSmart has taken a big stride towards its goal of ensuring safe and reliable rides for everyone. It has enhanced its communication efficiency, elevated its brand reputation, and delivered considerable value and safety to end consumers. We are committed to working closely with BluSmart and aim for bigger goals in the near future." said Priyam Bose, Global Head, GTM at Truecaller.
As BluSmart aims to expand its fleet across the country, its partnership with Truecaller further validates its commitment toward safe and reliable rides for its user ecosystem.
Link to view the video: Truecaller And BluSmart Make Commute Trusted And Seamless
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Yahoo announces partnerships for its cookieless identity service
It has teamed up with five new partners that include Alliant, AdPredictive, and Tealium
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 13, 2022 12:43 PM | 3 min read
Yahoo has announced new interoperability partnerships, including Alliant, AdPredictive, and Tealium, for its cookieless identity solution, Yahoo ConnectID. The new partners add more power to the platform and support for Yahoo ConnectID, as advertisers and publishers seek a privacy-first solution to drive campaign personalisation, performance, and measurement.
Yahoo ConnectID now reaches over 290 million addressable users globally, up 40 million users since the start of the year. The solution is built on differentiated, deterministic and omnichannel data sets, with scaled, opted-in, direct consumer relationships across mobile, desktop, search, and more.
Yahoo ConnectID also directly integrates with leading data management platforms (DMPs) and customer data platforms (CDPs) to ingest and activate against third-party data. This interoperability enables seamless audience activation and measurement within Yahoo’s demand-side platform (DSP) for advertisers, and helps publishers monetise via the Yahoo supply-side platform (SSP).
“The continued and rapid expansion of Yahoo’s identity solutions – Yahoo ConnectID and Next-Gen Solutions – is a testament to their effectiveness as the market grapples with challenges around privacy, audience and inventory monetisation, performance, and measurement. These new Yahoo ConnectID partners are a welcome addition to our ecosystem. For marketers, Yahoo ConnectID represents accountability for their ad spend in place of previously untargeted or unmeasurable impressions. For consumers, it simply means more relevant advertising,” says Elizabeth Herbst Brady, Chief Revenue Officer at Yahoo.
Two industry changes are accelerating the adoption of Yahoo’s identity solutions. Every dollar counts in today’s digital environment, making it critical for advertisers and publishers to ensure their campaigns are relevant, measurable, and performing. Advertisers and publishers are beginning to realise the importance of not only preserving addressability but addressing the non-addressable as well.
“Advertisers and publishers in APAC have greater complexity to contend with in the changing identity landscape. With the choice of operating platform, browser, and devices varying by market, it’s a two-sided problem – when identifiers are present and when they are not. Having an integrated approach to solve this problem has helped Yahoo’s solutions scale quickly across advertisers and publishers, to be among the most adopted and interoperable,” says Dan Richardson, Head of Data APAC at Yahoo.
In APAC, publishers like Networld Technology Limited, a leading technology innovator in Hong Kong with three sites/apps that reach over 5M monthly unique users; LiTV Inc, the number 1 OTT platform in Taiwan with five sites/apps across screens and over 1M monthly unique users; and iCook, a top cookery and recipe site in Taiwan with three sites/apps and over 1.2M monthly unique users have experienced gains since their adoption of Yahoo ConnectID.
“We wanted an optimum solution and Yahoo had it – to deliver the best experience for our audiences, while maximizing revenue and respecting our audiences' privacy and choices. Yahoo’s identity solutions are tailored to help publishers navigate the cookieless digital landscape more efficiently." Said Patrick Ng - Head of Data from Networld.
“By integrating Yahoo ConnectID, we have seen around a 79% increase in fill rate on cookieless browsers. Yahoo’s identity solutions offer an impactful and comprehensive alternative for publishers and advertisers to manage and reach audiences online. What’s more, they do this with a privacy-safe approach that is taking us in the right direction." said Derhong Yang - VP from LiTV (Taiwan) Inc. “Yahoo ConnectID has helped optimize our revenue stream with double digit growth in fill rates across our sites and apps. It has been a straightforward and seamless experience for us. As a trusted partner, Yahoo’s suite of identity solutions reinforces our readiness as we approach the cookieless world, helping to maximize our audience value in a privacy-safe manner,” said Richard Lee - Head of iCook.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Meta downs shutters on Connectivity arm after almost a decade
The division will now be split across its Infrastructure and Central Products teams
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 13, 2022 10:42 AM | 1 min read
Tech giant Meta brought down the shutters on its Connectivity division after nearly a decade of its inception, say reports. The company said that the division will now be split across its Infrastructure and Central Products teams.
Reports say that it's unclear when the division was shut down, but its absence has become conspicuous in the light of the mass layoffs in the company.
The Connectivity arm of Meta was launched in 2013 with the aim of onboarding more users online so that they can use the company's social network.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Amazon Prime Video's Aparna Purohit gets anticipatory bail in 'Tandav' case
The SC bench noted that Purohit has been cooperating with the investigation
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 13, 2022 10:26 AM | 1 min read
The Supreme Court has reportedly granted anticipatory bail to Amazon Prime Video's India Head Aparna Purohit who was named in the FIRs lodged over the web series 'Tandav.'
Purohit was granted relief by justices Sanjiv Khanna and MM Sundresh who noted that she has been cooperating in the investigations, say news reports. The lawyers appearing for the petitioner, Mukul Rohatgi and Sidharth Luthra, confirmed the same.
The bench stated that Purohit will be released on bail by the arrest officer on terms and conditions that will be fixed by the trial court.
Amazon Prime's web series 'Tandav' released in January 2021 has been embroiled in controversy when it was accused of having Hinduphobic themes. Numerous complaints and FIRs followed, which required the intervention of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.
Despite apology by the makers and redacting of the offensive parts from the series, multiple FIRs were filed against the actors, producers, directors and the India head of the platform Purohit.
Earlier, the SC had declined to grant interim protection from any coercive action to Purohit, Ali Abbas Zafar, the director of the web series; Himanshu Mehra, the writer and actors Gaurav Solanki and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
When gamers turn game-changers for brands
With the promise of a captive audience and high views, it's little wonder why brands are turning towards gamers and streamers for quality engagement, say industry experts
By Shantanu David | Dec 13, 2022 9:03 AM | 5 min read
Looks like parents may finally come around to gaming after telling their kids for generations that it's bad for eyesight (or worse) or that it's a waste of time. As India’s internet population continues to explode, a majority of people online continue to gravitate towards online gaming and the endless possibilities that lie therein, including teenagers who are finding playing online for hours in front of a captivated audience to be a lucrative game-changer.
And advertisers are taking note.
Kunal Khandelwal, Group Head - Outreach, SoCheers, points out that gaming streamers, aka influencers, thrive in an online engaging environment, be it interactions within the games, with their fellow gamers or with the viewers.
“Influencer marketing also highly hinges on influencer-audience engagement. So, gaming influencers fall under this ideal cross-section. This offers the brands a unique opportunity to enhance their visibility among one of the largest and most engaged customer audiences with great paying potential and a high level of engagement,” he says.
Root to Succeed
Rooter, helmed by CEO Founder Piyush Kumar has realized and tapped into this very engagement, with the company becoming the first gaming platform in India that allows its community to earn while they are streaming. Concurrently, Rooter has been able to rope in over 100 brands like Flipkart, Amazon, Intel, HP, Pizza Hut, Godrej, PhonePe, Chingari, Josh and others to support and advertise on its platform.
“From our end, we believe very strongly in the monetization model. Nobody else is doing it right now. What Rooter is currently trying to do in the market is what Hotstar did back in 2015-2016. I myself was in marketing then and when they entered the market, Hotstar told all the brands and advertisers that people are going to shift from cable to OTT, and the other players (Netflix and Amazon), will never allow you to advertise on their platform, so we are your only option,” says Kumar.
Conceptualized in 2016, Rooter began as a sports social network and pivoted to a game streaming platform in 2020 amidst the pandemic. The Paytm-backed startup has since crossed 50M+ app installs, and 17 million+ MAUs.
What Hotstar did in terms of disrupting the market back then to what it’s become today is what Kumar is replicating with Rooter’s partnerships with gaming content creators. “We know that over the next few years, a major part of the population, especially younger cohorts, are going to be watching gaming content, even more than general entertainment and OTT stuff,” he says, pointing out that the barrier for entry is an inexpensive smartphone and inexpensive data.
It’s a fairly low investment for a potentially large payoff for gamers who can go on to become creators.
Numbers Game
Samiksha Mehta, Business Development Manager, Pollen, Zoo Media candidly points to the statistics, and numbers, unlike hype, don’t lie. Globally, gaming influencers are the top influencer group followed by men (12%), on par with sports, music, and food influencers (all achieving 12%).
“While gaming started out as a single-player experience, that is not the case anymore,” she says, adding, “Streaming a game means broadcasting yourself via the internet while you play so that other people can watch you on their computer, phone, or games console.”
“No other form of influencing competes with gaming influencing on engagement level. It’s the most engaging type of influencer marketing. Think of it as a commercial within a movie or a commercial within a football match. Gaming audiences are patient and they are ready to spend two to four hours on the go, streaming their favourite game,” says Mehta, which gives a lot of opportunity for advertisement.
And Rooter believes they are creating this monetization model within the gaming category. “Currently brands are going to a game like Ludo, and advertising to players during the loading. There is no brand interaction or brand building,” says Kumar.
Khandelwal observes that one of the major reasons that gaming influencers and streamers are being increasingly preferred for brand associations is the audience they cater to. GenZ, Gen Alpha and the younger generation, in general, make up a large part of the demographic for such content, and a lot of brands these days are looking to leverage the younger market segment.
“We have two methods: brand monetization and user monetization. Brand monetization is split into a few parts: naturally, the obvious advertising, like display ads, given that brands want to target our unique audience category. Then there are the influencers, whom we connect with brands that are looking to reach out to audiences, and so they incorporate the brand messaging, etc. into their content,” says Kumar, noting that it is a CPV (cost-per-view) model while adding that the others are tournament sponsorships and performance marketing (stay tuned for a future story on gaming and performance marketing). The profit margins are huge, going up to 90 per cent.
At the end of the day, gaming influencers usually have their subscribers and followers in millions. Mehta concludes, “So brands that partner with them are guaranteed to get more views and followers. Besides, it is so much easier to reach out to a gamer and get him/her to create content as opposed to a popular celebrity. Keeping all these points in mind, why wouldn't brands associate with gamers and streamers?”
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Zee Media appoints Roshan Tamang as Chief Content Officer, Digital Publishing Business
In his role he will be responsible for managing all digital properties from growth perspective for IDPL business
By Ruhail Amin | Dec 12, 2022 7:39 PM | 1 min read
Zee media has appointed Roshan Tamang as Chief Content Officer, Digital Publishing Business. Highly placed sources have confirmed this development to e4m.
In his role he will be responsible for managing all digital properties from growth perspective for IDPL business, while bringing in new initiatives, content strategies, projects and streamline various digital platforms.
Tamang brings with him more than two decades of experience in managing digital business for various media houses. He has led initiatives in content and social media strategies, product development , digital videos, monetization and analytics. In his past stint, he was associated with Jagran New Media, India Ahead, Otus Media, Network18, Times Internet and The Indian Express.
In his last portfolio Tamang has worked as Chief Innovation Officer and managed strategies related to digital platforms.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
'Rewarding investment in the newsroom is the fair way to go'
At the e4m-DNPA conference, Paul Deegan, President, and CEO of News Media Canada spoke about the importance of publishers coming together for better leverage over Big Tech
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 12, 2022 2:24 PM | 4 min read
Following the leaders sharing insights on building an ideal relationship between tech platforms and news publishers in rebuilding the business of Journalism, Paul Deegan, President, and Chief Executive Officer of News Media Canada represented the voice of print and digital media in Canada.
He mentioned that there are many small and large publications currently active in Canada and some of them are literally very small enterprises that are producing newspapers that serves a community of 1200. Now they are moving from very large to very small. In scenarios like such, Independent press and trusted journalism become vital to democracy. He added that there needs to be an understanding that being a publisher comes with a level of responsibility to readers, and that reporting is honest, it's accurate, it's fair and it's balanced.
He said: “The business model has been disrupted. To give a sense of Canada on sort of revenue decline, for newspapers, revenue probably peaked a decade or so ago at about $5 billion today. And in that same time, the revenues for Google and Meta in Canada would have gone from, a billion dollars or so ten years ago to roughly $10 billion today. We've obviously seen it in India as well, but the revenue has not rebounded from the pre-pandemic level. So that's been a real problem, especially for a lot of our print titles. I think competition authorities around the world are coming to terms with the dominance of Google and Meta in the ad market, but not enough has been done to address it.”
Deegan said that the power imbalance between the platforms and the publishers is huge. "The combined market cap of Google and Meta has been going down, in particular on the Meta side, but it's about three-quarters of Canada's annual GDP.”
He further mentioned how Google and Meta started doing content licensing agreements with publishers and they are picking winners and losers, which has created a situation of haves and have nots among publishers.
"And they are at a point now where they have got a lot of publishers that are left out in the cold, and that's obviously not healthy for the media ecosystem overall. What the legislation does is it allows us to negotiate collectively. And currently, their competition laws would bar them from forming a collective," he pointed out.
Deegan also emphasised that the power imbalance notwithstanding, publishers will be in a better bargaining position if they stand together: "It also includes an enforcement mechanism of final offer arbitration, ensuring that all parties put their best offer forward and then the arbitrator picks one or the other. And it's that hammer of arbitration that really incenses both sides to reach a fair settlement on their own.”
To make sure everyone is benefitted equally, the National Ethnic Press and Media Council is built to satisfy everyone’s needs and be fair to everyone. He said, “Each publisher will submit to a law firm or an accounting firm on sort of a black box basis. Their investment in the newsroom, salary and wages will take that. Whatever we can negotiate from Google and Meta will then basically divide that up on a pro rata basis. We're rewarding investment in the newsroom and we think that's really the fair way to go. This is very good legislation, which can also be made better. And there's this process that I referred to in terms of the Heritage Committee in the House of Commons. They're going through that right now. We've proposed a number of amendments to the bill. The legislation right now really only applies to those publishers that have two or more arms length employees.” In the closing remark, Paul said “The immediate urgency of maintaining the standards of journalism has become important.”
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube