1 out of 5 viewers for Indian Amazon Originals is from outside the country: Gaurav Gandhi

In a trend that highlights the potential of locally produced Indian content, Gaurav Gandhi, Director & Country Manager, Amazon Prime Video India, has said that 1 out of every 5 viewers for Indian Amazon Originals is from outside the country. He said this in a Q&A that was published on the official Amazon India blog ahead of Prime Day 2021.

Gandhi said that the local language titles on Prime Video is viewed in over 4000 cities and towns in India besides being watched in 170 countries. International viewers already account for between 15 and 20% of total audiences of these local language films, he added.

"Our Indian Amazon Originals enjoy incredible popularity both in the country and outside India. In fact, 1 out of every 5 viewers for our Indian Amazon Originals is from outside the country," Gandhi said.

In the last 4.5 years, Amazon Prime Video has offered programming in nine Indian languages in addition to English. "In 2020, we premiered 20 movies in 5 different Indian languages, directly on the service (DTS). Our local language movies (i.e. movies in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada) broke all viewership records and what’s really interesting is that 50% of the audiences for these films were from outside the home state," he said.

Speaking about the heterogeneity of the India as a country and its storytelling capabilities, Gandhi noted, "We often talk about how heterogeneous India is - from a culture, language, taste and entertainment preferences point of view. All of this results in increased complexity as you look at entertaining customers across the country. What we don’t talk about as much is that this diversity is the catalyst for the most amazing, rich and dynamic storytelling universe."

For Prime Day 2021, Amazon had curated up a rich content line-up across languages and genres on July 26 & 27. Prime Day 2021 marked the world premieres of titles like Toofaan (Hindi), Malik (Malayalam), Narappa (Telugu), Ikkat (Kannada) and Sarpatta Parambarai (Tamil/Telugu).

"We also launched the much-awaited season 2 of Amazon Original series - Hostel Daze on July 23. Connoisseurs of international cinema can stream the Oscar winning - Judas and the Black Messiah, while adults and kids alike can enjoy the nostalgic return of one of the most beloved rivalries in history, with Tom and Jerry: The Movie. As you can see, we have something for every-one this Prime Day," he stated.

The platform also launched season 3 of Mixtape series on Prime Music – Rewind, a mash-up of iconic musical hits from the 90s and early 2000s on Amazon Music besides bringing eight new titles exclusively created for Prime Day on Prime Reading.

Gandhi noted that Prime Video in India has a deep library of content across 10 languages. "We have the largest selection of latest & exclusive movies and TV shows, Stand-Up Comedy, the biggest Indian and Hollywood films, US TV series, and award-winning Amazon Originals such as The Boys, Tomorrow War, The Family Man, Mirzapur, all available, ad-free, with a world-class customer experience."

"Our customers have friction free accessibility across screens – be it mobile screens or living room devices or even gaming devices – you can watch Prime Video on a device of your choice. We offer customers an Immersive viewing experience from X-ray, an exclusive feature on Prime Video that helps members learn more about what (or who) they're watching. Viewers can read bios, filmographies, facts, trivia, and so much more without even pressing pause to check your phone."

Speaking about unique features on Prime Video, Gandhi said the profile feature allows Prime Members to create up to 6 personalised profiles, with their own curated watch lists and recommendations. The platform has also added the latest feature Watch Party which allows Prime Members to enjoy their favourite shows with their favourite people. "With Watch Parties, viewers can chat with up to 100 friends while they watch movies and TV shows online together. It’s almost like watching side-by-side in real life — without having to share your popcorn!" he said.

