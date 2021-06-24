Cannes Lions Day 4: One more Bronze Lion for FCB Interface

FCB Interface has added one more Bronze Lion to its metal tally for ‘The Punishing Signal’ campaign. It picked the Lion in Brand & Activation (not-for-profit/charity/ government) category, today.

A no honking campaign for the Mumbai police, the campaign, thus far, has won seven metals, including one Gold, three Silver, and two Bronze Lions under Health & Wellness, Outdoor, PR, and Brand & Activation Lions.

The campaign for Mumbai Police was launched in January 2020, wherein special decibel meters connected to traffic signals were put across the island city with the unenviable sobriquet of the "Honking Capital of the World".

As the honking got louder, the timer on the signals was reset, so that the motorists spent more time on the road for more noise generated.

The creative team for the campaign included Fred Levron, Robby Mathew, Mukesh Jadhav, Rakesh Menon, Ravi Ananthan, Mayuresh Vengurlekar, and Siddharth Kutty, while media was managed by Dhruv Jha and Amit Raina.

India had eight shortlists for seven campaigns and six agencies in the category.

