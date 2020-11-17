Zomato’s Gaurav Verma steps down as CMO

Zomato CMO Gaurav Verma has said that he has moved out of the food delivery platform. He made the announcement via a post on his social media account.
Verma joined Zomato in 2019.
Prior to that he was with PepsiCo for over 9 years.
He has also been associated with organisations like Tata Tea Ltd, IMC India and ITC Foods.
In his update, Verma says: “Last week was my last at Zomato. An epic adventure over the last couple of years. A super steep learning curve with some amazing highs. Met some of the brightest, committed and creative people along the way. Was a moment of pride to be up on the Z website as 'one of the folks you might work with'. Will always be cheering on from the side! Super excited about the next journey.. but more about that shortly.”For more updates, be socially connected with us on
WhatsApp, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube