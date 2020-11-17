Zomato’s Gaurav Verma steps down as CMO

Zomato CMO Gaurav Verma has said that he has moved out of the food delivery platform. He made the announcement via a post on his social media account.

Verma joined Zomato in 2019.

Prior to that he was with PepsiCo for over 9 years.

He has also been associated with organisations like Tata Tea Ltd, IMC India and ITC Foods.

In his update, Verma says: “Last week was my last at Zomato. An epic adventure over the last couple of years. A super steep learning curve with some amazing highs. Met some of the brightest, committed and creative people along the way. Was a moment of pride to be up on the Z website as 'one of the folks you might work with'. Will always be cheering on from the side! Super excited about the next journey.. but more about that shortly.”