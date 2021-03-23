Zee Studios bags top honours at 67th National Film Awards

The films under the studio's banner that took home the awards are Manikarnika, Kesari, The Tashkent Files, Anandi Gopal and Chhoriyan Chhoron Se Kam Nahi Hoti

Zee Studios has bagged top honours at the 67th National Film Awards that took place on March 22, 2021. The film studio has won awards for Hindi films under its banner -- Manikarnika, Kesari and The Tashkent Files, as well as for Marathi film Anandi Gopal and Haryanvi film Chhoriyan Chhoron Se Kam Nahi Hoti. Kangana Ranaut won the Best Actress award for Manikarnika.

Marathi film Anandi Gopal, directed by Sameer Vidhwans, won the award for the Best Film on Social Issues and for Best Production Design. B Praak took home the award for Best Male Playback Singer for the film Kesari. The film The Tashkent Files bagged two awards -- Vivek Agnihotri for Best Screenplay (Dialogue Writer) and Pallavi Joshi for Best Supporting Actress. Chhoriyan Chhoron Se Kam Nahi Hoti also won the National Award for the best Haryanvi film.

Delighted to share that @ZeeStudios_ has won 3 Awards at the prestigious National Film Awards.

The big win is testament to the fact that purposeful content has the ability to bring about positive societal change through impactful storytelling. #NationalFilmAwards — Amit Goenka (@AmitGoenka_) March 22, 2021

