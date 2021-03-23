Zee Studios bags top honours at 67th National Film Awards

The films under the studio's banner that took home the awards are Manikarnika, Kesari, The Tashkent Files, Anandi Gopal and Chhoriyan Chhoron Se Kam Nahi Hoti

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Mar 23, 2021 11:19 AM
zee studios

Zee Studios has bagged top honours at the 67th National Film Awards that took place on March 22, 2021. The film studio has won awards for Hindi films under its banner -- Manikarnika, Kesari and The Tashkent Files, as well as for Marathi film Anandi Gopal and Haryanvi film Chhoriyan Chhoron Se Kam Nahi Hoti. Kangana Ranaut won the Best Actress award for Manikarnika.

Marathi film Anandi Gopal, directed by Sameer Vidhwans, won the award for the Best Film on Social Issues and for Best Production Design. B Praak took home the award for Best Male Playback Singer for the film Kesari. The film The Tashkent Files bagged two awards -- Vivek Agnihotri for Best Screenplay (Dialogue Writer) and Pallavi Joshi for Best Supporting Actress. Chhoriyan Chhoron Se Kam Nahi Hoti also won the National Award for the best Haryanvi film.

CEO, International Broadcast Business, ZEEL Amit Goenka shared news of the big wins at the National Film Awards 2019 with a tweet:

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)

For more updates, be socially connected with us on
WhatsApp, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tags Zee studios National film awards 67th National Film Awards National Film Awards 2019 Marketing Internet Marketing advertising digital digital media digital marketing TV media Print Media Radio media advertising agencies announcements marketing announcements print media anno
Show comments
You May Also Like
Vivek Pareek

Vivek Pareek exits Burda Media as Editorial Director & Head of Content
42 minutes ago

BOC

Govt spent Rs 73.18 crore on print media, private channels in FY21 till 12 March
2 hours ago

Eatfit

Eatfit ropes in cricketer Devdutt Padikkal as brand ambassador
3 hours ago