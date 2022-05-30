Shariq Patel steps down as Chief Business Officer of Zee Studios

Patel was at the helm of Zee Studios for almost four years

Zee Studios Chief Business Officer (CBO) Shariq Patel has stepped down from his post, informed sources have told exchange4media. Reporting to ZEEL MD & CEO Punit Goenka, Patel was at the helm of Zee Studios for almost four years.

When contacted for comment, a company spokesperson confirmed the development.

“We wish to confirm that Shariq Patel has resigned from the position of Chief Business Officer, Zee Studios, to pursue his interests and passion outside the organization. Shariq has helmed the movie business successfully over the past few years and contributed immeasurably to its growth. We wish him the very best for all future endeavours," the spokesperson said.

As CBO, Patel was responsible for various aspects of the value chain including movie purchase/production as well as monetisation, across all markets (Domestic & International).

In a career spanning almost 25 years, he has worked across diverse sectors including Financial Services, Radio, Internet, Telecom, Sports Management, and Film Production.

