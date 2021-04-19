ZEE5's Prasad Nimmakayala moves to Zee Studios as Creative Lead

Nimmakayala has 24 years of cumulative experience with 17 years of experience in the entertainment industry

Updated: Apr 19, 2021 10:06 AM
Prasad Nimmakayla

After a 2.5 year stint at ZEE5, Prasad Nimmakayala has moved to Zee Studios as Creative Lead effective April. Earlier, he was Head Creative & Content Acquisition - South at ZEE5. Prior to his elevation, he was Creative Lead - Telugu at ZEE5.

"I am thrilled to announce that I have moved from #ZEE5 to #ZEE STUDIOS. Same ZEE family but moved to elder brother’s house. I thank all the team members at Content, Marketing, Platform, Data & Research, Commercial and the HR departments at ZEE5 family for the generous support & sincere cooperation. I am extremely thankful to ZEE5 leadership for trusting me and providing me such a friendly environment," Nimmakayala said in a LinkedIn post.

He has 24 years of cumulative experience with 17 years of experience in the entertainment industry.

