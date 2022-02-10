Zebpay appoints Lowe Lintas as creative agency

Zebpay, one of the earliest cryptocurrency exchanges of India, has appointed Lowe Lintas Bangalore to manage its creative duties. The scope of the agency primarily includes conceptualising the brand’s positioning and communication strategy across digital and offline mediums.

Speaking on the onboarding, Rohit Machado, Vice President – Marketing, Zebpay said: “We are delighted to partner with Lowe Lintas as our mainline communication agency in our mission to make crypto accessible to millions of investors across India. Our combined capabilities will allow us to build meaningful relationships with our users, while allowing us to capitalise on exciting opportunities in this hyper-competitive market.”

Commenting on the win, Sonali Khanna, Executive Director and Branch Head, Lowe Lintas Bangalore said, “Cutting edge products deserve out-of-the-box communication solutions. Which is why we are so excited to be playing a critical role in Zebpay's journey. While the category presents unique challenges, we believe the Zebpay – Lowe Lintas partnership has a distinct advantage with respect to product features and strategic thinking. As we've done with so many brands, we look forward to putting Zebpay ahead of the rest."

The creative mandate will be handled by the Bangalore office of Lowe Lintas.

