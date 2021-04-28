Yellophant Digital wins digital marketing mandate of ExpertMFD

The agency will be managing content solutions, social media management, digital campaign strategy, media planning & buying, ORM, SEO, and SEM for the brand

Updated: Apr 28, 2021 10:47 AM
A Merge Infinity alliance, Yellophant Digital bagged the digital marketing mandate for ExpertMFD, following a multi-agency pitch. The agency will be managing the brand’s digital marketing duties, comprising creative and content solutions, social media management, digital campaign strategy, media planning & buying, ORM, SEO, and SEM.  

ExpertMFD assists individuals to become financial entrepreneurs for the mutual fund industry. Indian Mutual Fund industry is amongst the fastest growing sectors and there's an enormous opportunity for potential entrepreneurs to participate in the industry's growth story. Yellophant Digital plans to educate and give insights to potential entrepreneurs about the brand via targeted strategy on all digital platforms. 

 

