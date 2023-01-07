Motilal Oswal Mutual Funds has something for every investor

Motilal Oswal Mutual Funds has launched a new brand campaign – ‘Widest Range of Index Funds’. The widest range of index funds campaign helps demonstrate the brand’s extensive boutique of index based mutual funds & ETFs that span across geographies, asset classes, and market-caps. These products help address demands of a variety of investors seeking products in the index investing space.

Pratik Oswal, President of Passive Funds Business at Motilal Oswal Asset Management Company, joined the business in 2019 and has focused on offering easy, economical, and effective investment solutions for Indian investors. The company is known for its thought leadership with many industry-first products under its belt. Over the last 3 years, the company has launched 24 innovative products that cover 19 unique passive strategies. These products have been well received by the investor community, resulting in the AUM of passive funds business growing from less than ₹200 Crs in Jan-2019 to over ₹13,000 Crs as of Nov-2022. Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund now has 13 index funds across Domestic & International Equity as part of its product offerings.

The creative idea of the campaign aims to highlight the brand’s extensive range of index-based mutual funds by showcasing how the brand is able to cater to the demands of a wide collective of potential investors and their unique investment peculiarities & philosophies.

Speaking about the campaign, Navin Agarwal, MD & CEO, Motilal Oswal Asset Management Company, said, “It is incredible to see that the mutual fund industry has seen a significant increase in the number of new index based products in the past three years. The campaign aims to highlight our company’s contribution in the evolution of index funds industry in India with widest range of products. We are well poised to retain this prominent position with a continuous effort to devise innovative solutions that cater to the evolving preferences of our customers.”

Speaking on the film, Aditya Singh, Vice President, Head - Marketing at Motilal Oswal Asset Management Company, said, “At a time where mutual fund investors are spoilt for choice by the many offerings at bay, our brand film intends to voice the fact that Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund is definitely at the forefront of the progress our industry has witnessed over the recent past. We are equipped with a distinguished team of experts to fuel our tenacious pursuit of offering innovative solutions to index fund investors, & help them continually broaden their investing horizons. In the spirit of new beginnings & convictions, the campaign aims to highlight that our index fund offerings are sufficient in providing the support customers need to meet their investment objectives.”

Talking about the campaign creative & digital impact of the film, Nitin Mali, Founder & Director – De Works Communications Pvt. Ltd., said, “To represent the wide range of funds the brand had to offer, we envisioned a campaign that would also help portray the many investor profiles the brand is able to address. The film opens with investors who are new in the market & in search of some direction and/or advice on getting started, as it then progresses to showcase those that are relatively experienced & confident in what they are looking for out of their investments. Capturing many profiles of investors & their respective backgrounds has resulted in a film that is playfully vibrant, rife with quick transitions, & whole-heartedly captivating from start to finish. The film rightfully delivers the spirit of the Motilal Oswal brand in a refreshing yet familiar outfit.”

Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)