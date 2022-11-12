Sachin & Dhoni team up for ‘Mutual Funds Sahi Hai’ campaign

The campaign is part of the Association of Mutual Funds in India's investor awareness outreach program

Cricket legends Sachin Tendulkar and M S Dhoni have teamed up to create awareness about mutual funds with the latest ‘Mutual Funds Sahi Hai’ campaign.

Professional Management Group (PMG) first struck a deal for Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) in 2020.

Launched by AMFI, under SEBI’s guidance, as a part of its investor awareness outreach program, the ‘Mutual Funds Sahi Hai’ campaign aims to educate the common public about mutual funds and dismiss myths around them. The AMFI is an association of all the asset management companies of the SEBI-registered mutual funds. The latest ‘Mutual Fund Sahi Hai’ campaign, featuring these two cricket icons, encourages people to start investing in mutual funds through the monthly SIP route, for their long-term financial goal, like children’s future and retirement.

