WPP's Prasanna Kumar joins Alibaba Group as Global Media Director

Prasanna Kumar has quit WPP to join Alibaba Group as Global Media Director. He will be based in London. At WPP, Kumar was the Global Managing Director, Client Team, and Global Commerce practice lead.

At WPP, Kumar had a stint of 4+ years during which he rose from being the Business leader, Regional Client Team and Global Commerce practice lead to President, Regional Client Team, and Global Commerce practice lead and finally the Global Managing Director, Client Team and Global Commerce practice lead.

Prior to WPP, Kumar was with MediaCom Global where he spent more than 11 years. He started his career with ZenithOptimedia as the LOreal business leader.

Kumar announced the career move on his LinkedIn account.

"Some personal news, After spending 15yrs with WPP (10+ with Mediacom/GroupM), across SG/India/China/UK, it’s time to move on! As I look back, I cannot express enough in words to thank Mediacom/GroupM & WPP which in no-doubt have been one of the best places to work, grow and continue to learn ‘every day’, house for amazing people-talent, mentorship culture, wide-ranging business portfolios, a supportive ecosystem with ever-evolving capabilities," the LinkedIn post reads.

"Kudos to my Rockstar teams, my bosses/mentors, my client partners, and the larger ecosystem who have supported me to make my WPP journey so fruitful globally. The spirit of ‘People 1st, better results’ stays on… With that, excited and humbled to begin the new adventure with, Alibaba, and looking forward to create many more unforgettable reminiscences as ‘Aliren’!"

Kumar has done an MBA in Executive Marketing from the Indian Institute of Management-Calcutta. He is also an alumnus of MICA: Mudra Institute of Communication & Advertising.