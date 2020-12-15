WPP Stella’s India chapter launched

Making the announcement, Apoorva Bapna, Chief Culture Officer, WPP India, Executive Coach, Director of WPP Stream, stated, “I am delighted to share the launch of the India Chapter of WPP Stella last week, with support and in presence of our Global CEO Mark Read and our Country Manager CVL Srinivas.”

“Stella has been launched with the objective to help develop and accelerate the careers of our current and future women leaders in WPP. This is a community of 150 women who've come together to leverage and learn from each other’s experiences. One step closer to building a more equal, inclusive and a diverse company. A big thank you to the Stella Council for making this, the largest network globally,” she further stated.