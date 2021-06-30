WOW Skin Science names Karan Punjabi as Senior VP - Strategy & Analytics

Personal Care Brand WOW Skin Science has roped in Karan Punjabi as the Senior Vice President, Strategy and Analytics. With his vast repertoire in the field of finance, data insights and analytics, Karan will be responsible for defining strategic roadmap, building scale and optimization, thereby driving fresh revenue and profitability.

Karan, an expert chartered accountant has over 16 years of corporate finance experience. He has also worked as Vice president at Ather Energy and as Chief Financial Officer at Avail Finance. He commenced his career at KPMG and then moved to Flipkart where he served as Director of Business Finance, playing a pivotal role in fundraising.

Karan Punjabi on his appointment, expressed, “I am delighted to be an integral part of WOW Skin Science. The brand’s success story that we see today is the perfect strategic combination of market know-how, consumer behaviour analysis and brand fitment. WOW has set a benchmark in the industry, a case study for many. I am excited to be part of this team and looking forward to an even more robust upward graph in the near future.”

Manish Chowdhary, Co-founder, WOW Skin Science, states, “I am pleased to welcome Karan Punjabi to the WOW family. Given his vast experience and his expertise of so many years, Karan will be an asset to our company. His vision is aligned to that of WOW and we’re looking forward to a great working relationship.”

