WOW Skin Science appoints Vanda Ferrao as Chief Marketing Officer

In her new role, Ferrao will be responsible for the development and implementation of marketing strategies across all of WOW’s product categories and channels

D2C Beauty and Wellness brand WOW Skin Science has announced the appointment of Vanda Ferrao as Chief Marketing Officer. In her new role, Vanda will be responsible for the development and implementation of marketing strategies across all of WOW’s product categories and channels. Vanda brings nearly two decades of brand-building and marketing experience from her leadership roles at leading companies including Britannia, Fresh to Home, and Licious.

Vanda Ferrao, Chief Marketing Officer, WOW Skin Science, commented “I’ve been a consumer and an ardent admirer of WOW’s products and it's a proud feeling to see a homegrown brand make waves both in India and in global markets. I am excited to be part of this amazing team and look forward to leading marketing as we execute our vision of becoming the leader in the beauty and wellness space”

Manish Chowdhary, Co-founder of WOW Skin Science, said, "We welcome Vanda to the WOW family. Her expertise and proven success in creating leading brands make her the perfect partner to channel our business goals into a robust marketing strategy. We’re geared up for some really exciting new developments and with Vanda as part of our leadership team, WOW is sure to grow manifolds.”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)