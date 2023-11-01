‘WOW Skin Science sees 3-5x jump in orders from some marketplaces during festive times'

Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd has launched a campaign for their product Gulf Pride Scooter Plus engine oil, featuring cricketer Smriti Mandhana. This campaign seeks to effectively promote the product while also portraying Gulf as a brand with a human touch, addressing real-life consumer needs with a touch of humour.

At the heart of the campaign lies the enticing value proposition of 'Insta Zoom' offered by Gulf Pride Scooter Plus. Gulf has astutely recognized the need for speed and efficiency in our fast-paced lives, resonating with a wide audience and making the product proposition instantly relatable. Mandhana's popularity, her girl-next-door persona, and her influence cut across demographics, allows Gulf to reach a diverse audience. Her association with the campaign not only lends credibility but also adds a personal touch that resonates with consumers.

Amit Gheji, Head of Marketing at Gulf Oil Lubricants, shared his perspective on this campaign, stating, "The campaign highlights Gulf Oil India's unwavering commitment to delivering superlative products and experiences to our valued customers. This campaign serves as a testament to our capacity to comprehend and address tangible consumer needs while ensuring the content remains engaging and relatable. We take pride in our collaboration with Smriti Mandhana, leveraging her immense star power to connect with a diverse audience."

Gulf engaged influencers in the pre-launch phase to generate significant buzz. The placement of influencers holding placards with the question, "Smriti aapka scooter milega kya?" not only piqued curiosity but also created a sense of anticipation among the audience. This approach humanised the campaign and engaged potential customers in a relatable manner.

The campaign's film highlights Gulf as a brand that comprehends and addresses real-life issues, a quality that deeply connects with consumers. The incorporation of humor added a touch of familiarity and engagement, making the campaign endearing and memorable.

This campaign for Gulf Pride Scooter Plus is a seamless fusion of a compelling value proposition with the star power of Smriti Mandhana which enabled Gulf to capture the hearts and minds of a diverse and discerning audience. With this campaign, Gulf not only showcased Pride Scooter Plus but also solidified its position as a brand that comprehends and addresses real-world needs with a distinctly human touch.

The brand campaign film will run on digital platforms such as YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram.