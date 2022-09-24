WOW Skin Science promises ‘Hair fall ki 0 tension’ with Kartik Aaryan & Rashmika Mandanna

D2C beauty and wellness brand WOW Skin Science has partnered with the young superstar- Kartik Aaryan and the gorgeous Rashmika Mandanna. They are young, and authentic and resonate with the brand’s philosophy that is transparent about ingredients, free from toxins, and powered by nature.

The new campaign which goes across TV as well as digital showcases how Kartik and Rashmika recommend WOW Onion Oil as the most effective solution for hair fall. The campaign spotlights how uncontrolled hair fall can ruin a great occasion – including when you’re choosing outfits.

Manish Chowdhary, Co-founder, WOW Skin Science spoke about the new campaign, “With time, we have realized that our consumers want us to provide solutions that are derived from nature and are safe to use. Our new campaign is an homage to the age-old practice of oiling hair but with a modern twist – with Onion and Black seed oil, ingredients that possess excellent properties to reduce hair fall & improve hair growth. And with talents like Kartik and Rashmika, we wish to reach out to the maximum number of consumers looking for safe, natural, and effective solutions for their everyday haircare needs.”

On the campaign, Kartik Aaryan said: “It was fun working on the WOW Skin Science Onion Oil campaign. Being a part of this campaign, I realized how much we underestimate the natural hair care regime. Thankfully, champi is a tradition that continues to be the number one hair care regime back at home which is natural, result oriented.’’

Rashmika Mandanna added, “Being in the industry, my hair goes through a lot - heat, styling, and blow-drying is part of everyday routine that often leads to hair fall. I generally prefer something natural for my hair that gives it strength and protects it from hair fall. Thanks to WOW Skin Science Onion Oil, which is infused with the goodness of onion, that helps effortlessly negate the day-to-day damage that my hair goes through.”

