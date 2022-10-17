WOW Skin Science appoints Richa Gupta as VP - Innovation & Strategic Projects

D2C beauty and wellness brand WOW Skin Science/WOW Life Science has appointed Richa Gupta as Vice President - Innovation and Strategic Projects for its India as well as international business.

At WOW Skin Science, Richa will be in charge of new product launches, new brand development as well as other strategic projects across beauty, health and other categories.

She joins WOW Skin Science after a 5+ year stint at Amazon India where she was leading premium beauty, color cosmetics and content marketing vertical. Over the course of her 16-year career she has worked with many consumers favorite brands such as Flipkart, Nykaa, Lifestyle and Baccarose leading a variety of charters across retail, category management, supply chain and brand engagement.

Richa Gupta, VP of Innovation and Strategic Projects at WOW Skin Science, stated, “I am thrilled to be a part of WOW Skin Science. The brand's current position is the result of its deep insights into markets, trends, and consumers - factors that are important ingredients of success – followed by meticulous strategy execution. I am looking forward to working with this well-established team and using my knowledge and experience to further build WOW's position as the go-to brand for beauty, personal care and wellness.”

Manish Chowdhary, Co-Founder, WOW Skin Science said, “We are delighted to welcome Richa to the WOW family. Richa’s vast experience and strategic vision will prove instrumental in the next phase of WOW Skin Science’s growth story.”

Mrunmay Mehta, Chief Operating Officer, WOW Skin Science said, "Richa joins us at a very exciting phase of our journey as we transform into a house of loved brands. Her extensive experience in Beauty as well as her strong ability to think big and deliver results will be a critical asset for the organization as she joins our leadership team."

