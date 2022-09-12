Kartik Aaryan & Rashmika Mandanna are new faces of WOW Skin Science

The actors have been roped in because of their appeal across age groups, the company said

WOW Skin Science has announced actors Kartik Aaryan and Rashmika Mandanna as the new faces of WOW Hair care range.

Manish Chowdhary, Co-founder, WOW Skin Science spoke about the collaboration, “As a brand that is deeply rooted in the philosophy of nature, we ensure that the partners we work with spread out our narrative and resonate with our vision. Hence, Kartik and Rashmika made complete sense. Both have an incredible line of work, champion the right causes and are loved by people across age groups, especially the gen Z. We’re really excited to have them onboard.”

Excited to be working with the brand WOW Skin Science, Kartik Aaryan said, “Personally, I'm a strong believer and advocate of natural products and hence the proposition of WOW Skin Science really resonated with me. I am really thrilled to be associated with the brand and be a part of its journey because as an actor I think of the audiences first, this brand does the same - puts people first.”

Rashmika Mandanna spoke about her association with WOW Skin Science, “I am excited to be a part of the WOW family. The brand is known to be chemical free, nature inspired and most importantly, Eco-friendly - a philosophy that is very close to my heart. I’m excited to work with a brand like WOW Skin Science, which makes haircare a truly WOW experience.’’

