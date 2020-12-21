WhiteHat Jr expands senior leadership team

Edtech startup WhiteHat Jr has announced the expansion of its senior leadership team comprising industry veterans and experts from diverse business backgrounds. The new additions to the leadership team follow WhiteHat Jr’s foray into key global markets, including the USA, the UK, Australia and New Zealand.

The company has onboarded Trupti Mukker, the former Global Business Head for Banking & FS Ops at Wipro, who has joined as Head of Customer Experience; Balaji Ramanujam, an IIM-Bangalore and IIT-Madras alumnus with strong innovation and edtech entrepreneurship experience, as Head of Curriculum and Learning Experience; Vishnu Dutt Sharma, former CEO of Vidya Mandir Classes as Head of Global Business, and Hemant Sachetee, former Vice President HFCL Group as the Chief Financial Officer.

The leadership team also includes seasoned executives such as COO - Ankur Nyati, the former Head of Operations Ola UK; B2B Head - Nitin Kochhar, the former COO of Hero Electronix, with strong experience of leading multiple businesses in startup space with stints at Flipkart, Rivigo and Shopclues. Global Head of Brand Marketing - Vednarayan Sirdeshpande who has been associated with global brands like Mondelez, Amazon and Discovery Inc; Global Head of Communications and External Affairs - Sameer Bajaj who has led communication mandates for marquee brands such as Star Sports, Amway and Discovery Inc; and Global Head of Growth Marketing - Burhanuddin Pithawala who was formerly in-charge of Global Marketing and Growth at OYO Hotels.

The entire core leadership portfolio will work closely with Founder and CEO Karan Bajaj to deliver the vision of delivering personalized, live learning with individualized outcomes for every child. In line with this, WhiteHat Jr has also committed to expanding its highly trained and qualified women-only teacher workforce, currently 11,000 strong, to 100,000 in the next three years to deliver its proprietary, creative activity-based, age-appropriate curriculum to fuel growth and expansion across geographies.

Speaking on the appointments, WhiteHat Jr Founder and CEO Karan Bajaj said, “WhiteHat Jr has grown rapidly from being just a concept two years ago to celebrating the joy of kids creativity in multiple countries across the world. We’re excited to continue onboarding a team of highly-experienced, seasoned business leaders with deep passion for education to build strong systems and structures for future growth.”