Namaste India, says Lionel Messi
Messi begins promoting Byju’s ‘Education for All’ as its global brand ambassador
On the heels of Argentina's historic FIFA World Cup victory, Lionel Messi, one of the world's most popular sportspersons and the captain and architect of the team's success, has posted 'Namaste India' on his Instagram to the delight of his millions of followers. The post carries a series of pictures showing Messi wearing BYJU'S jersey to promote the cause of equitable and accessible education through the BYJU'S Education For All (EFA) foundation.
Edtech company BYJU'S had announced Messi as the global brand ambassador of EFA, its social initiative, a month before the World Cup began in November. Messi is known to promote the cause of equal education and also serves as a global brand ambassador of UNICEF.
“Children are our future,” Messi wrote, adding that no matter where they live, every child deserves an equal opportunity to learn and grow. Commending BYJU'S and its groundbreaking work in championing inclusive tech-driven education for all, Messi took the message of equal, equitable, and quality education for all to his 400 million+ social media followers, and marked his welcome into the BYJU'S family. His post garnered nearly 10 million, or 1 crore, likes in the first ten hours, making it one of his most popular endorsement posts.
Under EFA, BYJU'S provides its products free-of-cost to children from disadvantaged backgrounds.
“We are honoured to have Lionel Messi join us in our mission to provide accessible education for all children, regardless of their background or location,” said Divya Gokulnath, co-founder of BYJU'S. “Messi's passionate advocacy for education and children aligns perfectly with our own values at BYJU'S, and we look forward to working with him to expand the reach and impact of our Education for All initiative.”
“With Messi’s famed assist, we are now set to double the reach and impact of EFA in the next two years,” she added.
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Anushka Sharma explores Myntra's beauty options in new ad
Sharma is the brand ambassador for the platform's beauty category
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 10, 2023 1:04 PM | 3 min read
Myntra has signed-up Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma as its brand ambassador for the ‘Beauty’ category and rolled out an enthralling ad film with the diva to promote its proposition in the beauty and personal care space. Anushka’s personality builds relatability with customers in the film while highlighting Myntra’s wide beauty portfolio comprising the leading brands and products in the space catering to every individual's unique beauty needs.
The campaign's core idea ‘Find Your Own Beauty’ enables customers to arrive at their desired products, giving them the option to select from a range of ~70000 beauty and personal care styles from over 1400 international, domestic and D2C brands on Myntra like, M.A.C, Estee Lauder, Anomaly, Bobbi Brown, and Forest Essentials, among others. The platform’s tech innovations in this space such as the skin analyser, product finder, beauty profile and virtual try-on and curated selections by brands aid customers to choose products of their choice as per their skin tone, texture, type, and needs, reinforcing Myntra’s position as India's beauty expert. Myntra’s two-day delivery feature that covers a large part of its portfolio and the use of sustainable packaging for the beauty and personal care products offer an enhanced shopping experience to customers.
Speaking on the launch of the ad film, Sunder Balasubramanian, CMO, Myntra, said, “Beauty is a natural extension to fashion. As one of the leading fashion destinations of the country, now Myntra’s fast-growing beauty and personal care offerings bring together an extensive collection of international, domestic and D2C brands that cater to the needs and demands of every shopper. In addition, our services like the delivery speed proposition (M-Express) ensure that our customers have a superlative shopping experience. The new ad film with Anushka Sharma enhances Myntra’s position as India’s new beauty destination, while putting forth our wide set of offerings in an engaging manner. The film will create a strong recall about the wide range of beauty options available, to serve every customer’s unique needs. ”
On the launch of her new ad film with Myntra, Bollywood icon, Anushka Sharma, said, “Being an avid beauty enthusiast myself, representing Myntra Beauty was a no-brainer, as it’s a platform that offers products for everyone, regardless of the stage of a shopper’s beauty journey. I believe the ad-film will resonate well with consumers as it captures and delivers the message upfront in a very relatable manner. We had great fun shooting for the film and am eagerly waiting for the audience to watch it as well.
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
e4m now on Koo
Follow our channel for the latest news in media, advertising and marketing
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 10, 2023 12:56 PM | 1 min read
exchange4media is now on Koo.
Follow us on Koo for the latest updates in English and Hindi from the world of media, advertising and marketing.
We went live on Koo to usher in the new year with our verified channel garnering over 800 organic followers in this short span.
The Indian microblogging platform, which as per recent reports has over 5 crore users, has emerged as an important platform for disseminating news and other trends.
See you all on Koo!
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
‘Swiggy’s new campaign is about connecting people’
Saurabh Nath, Head of Brand Marketing, Swiggy, shares the insight behind the brand’s new campaign ‘Plate Date’
By Anupama Sajeet | Jan 10, 2023 8:56 AM | 6 min read
Saurabh Nath, Head of Brand Marketing, Swiggy, spoke to us about the brand’s objective of going beyond just being a food-delivery app, and placing itself seamlessly in audiences' lives.
Nath also spoke about pushing the envelope with Swiggy’s ‘Plate Date’ - a YouTube property - rooted in an insight that food connects people.
Excerpts from the conversation:
Your thoughts on the ‘The Plate Date,’ and what does the brand hope to accomplish from the campaign? How do you plan to reach out or establish a connection with the younger generation through this latest campaign series launch?
With the ‘The Plate Date,’ one key thing that we wanted to land is how we can talk to Gen Zs and millennials. It’s increasingly becoming important to talk to this TG, as one has to talk to them in a very different language. Therefore, the next step was trying to understand, what they are passionate about. And therefore friendships and dating became a very important part of it.
Furthermore, we realized that over a period of time, Swiggy is more than just a food delivery platform, and it's touching lives in many different ways. So we combined these two thought streams together, and created content around that. Obviously, the project had to be created in a setup where there’s a category connect. That is how we came up with Swiggy’s ‘Plate Date’ - a YouTube property where one’s food order history and preferences are the new-age filter to finding one’s ideal match.
Can you elaborate on some of the key consumer trends that are forming your growth and marketing strategies?
Covid obviously had a huge impact on people’s food habits. Food ordering further got boosted with eating out getting restricted, and this was a key phase. After a temporary lull in ordering thereafter, now what's happening is people are ordering at 2 to 3 X times of pre-Covid levels, that's one key movement. The second movement that happened during this phase, is people are very cognizant of what they eat. So, there is mostly a rise in categories which are specifically niche like healthy, or vegan food. Thirdly, there’s obviously a lot of traction that has happened with certain cuisines or certain dishes that have taken off. So, whether its Mexican cuisine or Japanese or Korean for example, you wouldn't have seen a lot of these restaurants two years back. But now even if you are in a tier 2 city for instance, you'll see experimental cuisines actually coming up. Fourthly, Gen Z’s interest and understanding of food. For this consumer, food ordering is a very social occasion. And therefore, food that is a common denominator in terms of everybody's liking, and that is easy on the pocket - because you don't want to spend a lot of money when you're a Gen Z- this was another important trend that’s shaping up the segment.
Recently, Swiggy had the whole nation questioning – ‘Why Is This A Swiggy Ad?’ Can you share some insights on the recently concluded campaign, along with what kind of a customer engagement and numbers you got through that?
Yes, the campaign did fantastically and much better than we expected it to do. One Gulab Jamun Uncle in an astronaut outfit reached and confused 30M+ people across the internet! If I had to share numbers then as per our data, the engagement numbers of ‘Why is this a Swiggy Ad’ showed 5,000+ comments on our IG post, and 1,500+ theories on our Twitter post (1K+ replies, 500+RTs). It generated over 50,000+ theories flooding the internet across channels, including two YT Live streams where 7,00,000+ unique viewers tuned in to figure out #WITASA together. Incredibly, ‘Why is this a swiggy ad?’ showed up in the top 5 Google search suggestions for ‘why,’ right below ‘why is the sky blue’ and above ‘why is Diwali celebrated?’ The answer to 'Why is this a Swiggy ad' was simple: because it made you think of the brand for so long.
The F&B sector has witnessed some significant highs and lows all through the pandemic and in the aftermath of it due to various factors. With several direct-to-restaurant order or platforms in recent times, what are the red flags that you see?
Honestly, there are red flags and issues with restaurant and hotel partners, in terms of commission and so on. I don't think there's any running away from it. But at the same time, you have to understand how the category is growing. Dark kitchens in this country have boomed in the last five years. They didn't exist as a business before, and now these cloud kitchens are the biggest innovation that has happened across categories, across domains. The food delivery apps had a very big role to play here. Because how did you get to know that these kitchens even exist? So Swiggy and Zomato help you to create that kind of awareness. There’s a lot of category expansion, and category innovation happening, largely because we have food-ordering apps like Swiggy and Zomato around. So, while we need restaurant partners, a lot of restaurant partners are equally excited to be on board because it helps grow their business with saliency, making their brand much bigger.
What would you say are the other areas of focus for Swiggy, and the roadmap ahead for the brand in 2023?
Regional marketing will be our focus, because what we're realizing is that no two cities are the same. For instance, on paper, Patna might have the same population as Ahmedabad, but they are two completely different cities, and what might work in Ahmedabad or Guntur might not work in Patna at all. So, how to create category penetration in different cities- that's what we're ultimately concentrating on. One big key part of our focus is going to be regional campaigns, picking out and focusing on entire cities and consumers in those cities.
From a marketing standpoint or from a social media standpoint, whatever we are doing, we'll continue to do that. So, the overall focus is to build engagement with the consumer through the content that we can generate, and also specifically talk to Gen Z. We are also engaging with regional influencers or local influencers.
The third focus area is to improve the experience- the on-board experience, because ultimately we are an experience company, a brand that delivers experiences.
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Hrithik Roshan turns 49: Ads of the 'Greek God' in 2022
From Burger King's 'ambush marketing' ad to Zomato's controversial spot, Hrithik has had an eventful year of endorsements
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 10, 2023 8:45 AM | 4 min read
Hrithik Roshan is celebrating his 49th birthday this year. Frequently called the "Greek God of Bollywood" by the media, Hrithik is counted among the most bankable Bollywood actors with equal prowess in dancing, acting and action. His six Filmfares are testimony.
He has graced the silver screen for over two decades, delivering some of the most memorable hits known to Bollywood. Viren Razdan, MD of Brand-nomics says, “Hrithik had an unprecedented debut a couple of years ago with Kaho na Pyar hai. A new superstar was born and people were writing obituaries of the Khans. He hit the scale very high and became a rage in no time."
Hrithik's skills on the silver screen aside, the green-eyed actor is also the blue-eyed boy for several brands. According to Duff & Phelps’ Celebrity Brand Valuation Study 2021, he is ranked 10 on the Celebrity Brand Valuation - Index with his brand worth and endorsement value pegged at $48.5 million.
Some of the brands which Hrithik endorses are Mountain Dew, Burger King, Zomato, CureFit, Hero Honda, Ferrero Rocher, Rummy circle, Rado, Zebronics, Tata Tigor, Coca cola, White Hat jr. and many more. He started his own clothing and accessories brand HRX in 2013. Recently, Bisk Farm has roped him as brand ambassador for its Googly Biscuits.
In 2022, Hrithik Roshan was indulged in a controversy related to a Zomato ad, which was withdrawn by the brand after a huge backlash. However, this controversy doesn’t seem to affect the ‘Hrithik Roshan’ brand. “He has stabilised into a respectable classy actor. His HRX brand has a good following but his own beautiful spunk has matured rapidly. His maturity as an actor has perhaps aged his pizzaz," Razdan added.
On his birthday, let’s take a look at some of Hrithik's ads in 2022.
Beardo
Known for his rugged masculine looks, Hrithik became an easy choice for men's grooming brand Beardo as their brand ambassador. The Vikram Vedha actor starred in a digital film for the brand this year, extolling the virtues of "Hairy Masculinity" and why it should be celebrated.
Bisk Farm
The actor was roped in as the brand ambassador by Bisk Farm from the house of SAJ Food to represent its Googly range of biscuit. The ad came out in December 2022 and showcased Hrithik's inimitable dance skills. The brand also launched the #GooglyTwister campaign, inviting social media users to match steps with Hrithik and his "Googly Twister" move.
Burger King
Hrithik's most memorable association this year has been with Burger King. He was a part of the brand's “ambush marketing” campaign to promote the Rs 50 Stunner Menu. The brand released 20-second Instagram ads where Hrithik is seen stepping out of his vanity van, posing for the paps. Behind him, two men strategically held up a huge Burger King board slyly, taking it down the second the actor turned around. The clip looked so realistic, that unsuspecting netizens criticised the brand for seemingly taking advantage of the star. But later it was revealed that Hrithik was in the know and it was just business as usual for the two parties. There was also a mock acknowledgement by the brand, justifying why it had to resort to "jugaad."
Ferrero Rocher
"The Roshans love Rocher," claims Hrithik in this Christmas ad for the Italian confectionery brand Ferrero Rocher, which has a big fan following in India. The digital film opens with Hrithik talking about his family's love for Christmas and their unique ways of celebrating it with gifts. The film was released ahead of the festival to establish Ferrero Rocher as a perfect gift for loved ones.
Hrithik also starred in the confectionery brand's Diwali ad back in October this year.
Probus
Hrithik was brought in as a brand ambassador for the insurance company Probus in December 2022. The actor starred in two digital ads for Probus' ‘Aapka Saathi, Aapka Saarthi’ campaign. The poignant ads feature Hrithik advising various characters about choosing Probus as an insurance partner. "We signed Hrithik to demonstrate the trust, dynamism and values of our brand," said Rakesh Goyal – Managing Director, Probus about the association.
Simpolo
Ceramic brand Simpolo onboarded the actor as its brand ambassador in September this year. "His elegant, classy and versatile persona fits Simpolo’s vision perfectly and his association with the brand has definitely boosted its impression in the market," said the brand about the actor. The TVC for the brand's "Dekhte Reh Jaoge" proposition showcases Hrithik's effortless comic timings.
Zomato
Hrithik's association with Zomato has been fraught with controversies, especially the brand's "Mann Kiya" campaign. The ad where he ordered a thali from "Mahakal" drew ire from the priests of Mahakal temple. The TVC was then remade with any references to the deity removed. Despite the controversies, the ad is quite on-brand for Zomato's quirky style and Hrithik delivers a subtle yet hilarious performance.
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Senco Gold & Diamonds invites pitch from media AOR agencies
Senco has tie-ups with celebrities as brand ambassadors
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 9, 2023 4:29 PM | 1 min read
Senco Gold & Diamonds has invited pitches for a media AOR agency.
Suvankar Sen, MD & CEO, Senco Gold & Diamonds said, “Senco Gold and Diamonds has a national footprint of 135 showrooms* across the country. Our vision is to bring the best of designs from every region of the country and create jewellery pieces that are widely appreciated by the customers across the spectrum. We believe our more than five decade track-record evokes consumers’ trust in our products and as we embark on our next phase of growth, our objective is to connect with millennials and the Gen Z alike.
We are looking for a media planning and buying agency partner who can help us achieve our marketing goals and reach our audience effectively. We are keen to understand and explore the varied perspectives and insights that media agencies may have for a growing brand like ours.”
As a part of its marketing initiatives, Senco has tie-ups with celebrities as brand ambassadors to promote its brand or specific collections. Over the years, Senco has appointed Kiara Advani, Vidya Balan, Olympian Dutee Chand, actress Jaya Ahsan, former Indian men’s cricket team captain Sourav Ganguly, as brand ambassadors and in FY 2022 the company spent more than Rs. 30 crore on advertising and sales promotion.
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Colors Bigg Boss ties up with Hershey’s Kisses as Associate Partner
The Hershey’s Kisses station will be located in the captain’s room
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 9, 2023 3:28 PM | 2 min read
Colors Bigg Boss has appointed Hershey’s as an associate partner in the Bigg Boss House this season.
The Hershey’s Kisses is located in the captain’s room and its ownership belongs to the house captain. The contestants use tactics to quell their cravings, keeping the captain happy.
Commenting on the association, Ankit Desai, Marketing Director, Hershey India said, "Bigg Boss is one of the biggest reality shows in India and has achieved cult status. We are thrilled about our partnership with Bigg Boss, and we feel it’s one of the best platforms to reach our audience. Hershey’s is all about building warm connections and celebrating togetherness and I am glad to see that our indulgent range of chocolates have struck a chord with contestants in the house. The partnership has helped us leverage the massive reach and popularity Bigg Boss enjoys among consumers.”
Pavithra KR - Head, Revenue, Colors, Viacom18 says, “Bigg Boss has reinforced itself as the no. 1 Non-fiction show in the general entertainment category by engaging with the audience every single day. The platform has continued to provide brands with innovative ways to integrate. The collaboration with Hershey’s kisses has helped the brand gain a sweet spot among its target audience through Bigg Boss. Especially, Abdu’s craving for chocolates and the drama around Hershey’s kisses chocolate station in the captain’s room has given numerous organic stories. Hence the brand became a part of the immersive experience of the show.”
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Kiara Advani revels in 'dulhan waali feeling' in new ad for Mohey
Advani has been roped in as the brand ambassador of the bridalwear brand
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 9, 2023 1:28 PM | 3 min read
Mohey, the bridalwear brand appoints the celebrated actress Kiara Advani as their new brand ambassador with their ongoing campaign #DulhanWaliFeeling.
Kiara is pictured celebrating the new era of a contemporary Indian bride while wearing a gorgeous lehenga from Mohey's most recent bridal collection. She is an epitome of a radiant, confident, self-righteous and independent modern Indian bride.
Reinforcing the new age bridal swag, Kiara looks confident and joyous on her wedding day. The film depicts the era of a modern day bride and how weddings are a big day for them. In the film, during her bidaai, Kiara is seen replacing all the gifts she got for her wedding with her most prized possessions. She gets her first doll, her racket that helped her win against her father, her old notebooks, and everything that holds more meaning and memories to her new home. With the help of her new husband and father in law Kiara is able to replace all the new gifts that she finds meaningless in front of her old possessions. While leaving in the car her mother asks her why she is taking old items to her new house, to which Kiara joyfully answers “naye ghar ko apna ghar banaane”. The movie shows the cluster of emotions a bride experiences on her special day and how these old items hold a special place in their hearts. They want to carry their memories with them, its her #DulhanWaliFeeling.
Speaking of her association with the brand, Kiara Advani said, “I am so excited to be associated with Mohey, a brand that not only celebrates weddings but also, their brides and their individuality. Personally, I love weddings! I can feel the joy every wedding brings in the hearts of new brides, their families. It's important that the brides feel comfortable in their own skin and are their true self on their big day. This campaign beautifully encapsulates the #DulhanWaliFeeling and we hope it strongly connects with all the new brides.”
Commenting on the new brand ambassador, Vedant Modi, Chief Marketing Officer, Vedant Fashions Limited said, “Kiara, whilst deeply rooted with her tradition, is also the new age Indian woman that brings out our powerful messaging in the most confident manner. Mohey has been conceptualized for the confident and bold Indian brides who live life to the fullest and we believe the essence of our #DulhanWaliFeeling has been beautifully portrayed by Kiara.”
The campaign conceptualized and executed by Shreyansh Innovations, the Founder, Director of the agency Mr. Shreyansh Baid, said ; “In keeping with the spirit of Mohey, we have yet again celebrated the views of a modern bride. Kiara Advani delivers a message of freedom and choice in a very simple way where she chooses to carry some unexpected things with her as she leaves for her marital home. But these seemingly meaningless things are what hold priceless memories for her. This film shows a modern Mohey bride who decides to carry the love and comfort of her maternal home in her new house.”
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube