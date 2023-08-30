WhiteHat Jr CEO Ananya Tripathi quits
Tripathi's resignation comes just a day after Byju’s Chief Business Officer Prathushya Agarwal’s exit
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Dalmia Cement appoints Puneet Dalmia as MD & CEO
Mahendra Singhi to continue as Director and Strategic Advisor
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 30, 2023 8:57 AM | 2 min read
The Board of Directors of Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Ltd on the recommendations of the Nomination & Remuneration Committee, in the meeting held on 29th August, 2023, has decided to select Puneet Dalmia to succeed Mahendra Singhi as MD & CEO on the culmination of his decade long successful tenure on 8th December, 2023.
The Board has also decided to retain the services of Mahendra Singhi as Director and Strategic Advisor to MD & CEO to ensure a smooth transition and harness his talent in the transformational phase of the Company’s journey.
Shri Puneet Dalmia has been associated with Dalmia Bharat Group for the last 25 years.
Sharing his views, Puneet Dalmia - MD & CEO, Dalmia Bharat Limited, said, “Dalmia Bharat immensely benefited from the leadership of Mr. Singhi while he drove the growth journey of the company. He has taken the company from strength to strength, and I feel grateful for his leadership and contributions to the company. I look forward to benefiting from Mr. Singhi’s vast experience and talent, as Director and Strategic Advisor, in the exciting transformational phase that lies ahead.”
Mahendra Singhi, MD & CEO – Dalmia (Cement) Bharat Limited, said, “I am confident that the dynamic leadership of Shri Puneet Dalmia would lead the organization in its future transformational journey to greater heights. I have been fortunate to be associated with this company and have had a thoroughly enriching tenure here. Together we have achieved many significant milestones. I look forward to contributing, even more, in the coming years as a Director and strategic advisor.”
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Prathyusha Agarwal moves out of Byju's
She joined the company in March 2022 as Chief Business Officer
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 30, 2023 8:56 AM | 1 min read
Prathyusha Agarwal has stepped down as Byju's Chief Business Officer, according to media reports. She has put down her papers along with two other senior executives in the edtech company.
Agarwal joined Byju's in March 2022 to lead its Early Learn Business Vertical.
Before joining Byju's, she was Chief Consumer and Data Officer at ZEE and led business transformation initiatives across TV and OTT verticals.
In July, it was reported that Rajnish Kumar and TV Mohandas Pai will be joining Byju’s newly constituted Advisory Council. It was also said that Arjun Mohan, former UpGrad CEO, has been roped in to lead the international business.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Rohit Gopakumar named CEO of WWM
Prior to joining WWM, Gopakumar was the Chief Operating Officer of Optimal Media Solutions
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 29, 2023 7:04 PM | 1 min read
Times Group's Worldwide Media has appointed Rohit Gopakumar as its Chief Executive Officer.
Gopakumar comes with experience in driving and managing P&L's, change management, people management and business transition by building strong teams with strong capabilities.
Prior to joining WWM, Gopakumar was the Chief Operating Officer of Optimal Media Solutions for over a decade.
In his three-decade long career, he has also worked with BBC Advertising, BBC Worldwide as VP - South Asia and as Senior VP with NDTV.
He started his career with Taj Group of Hotels as a management trainee in 1993.
"Over the years I have imbibed the best practices and learnings from my very fortunate previous roles at BBC, NDTV & STAR TV which gave me exposure to multi-cultural work environment and driving business growth across verticals of media. Having had the opportunity to work with some of the best industry defining mentors, I am able to channelise the same to the current teams," he mentioned on his LinkedIn profile.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Mary George Parayil appointed Principal of Kantar Analytics, India
She will report into Ranjana Gupta, Lead – Innovation, South Asia
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 29, 2023 1:21 PM | 2 min read
Kantar appoints Mary George Parayil as Principal, Kantar Analytics, India. Mary has been a part of Kantar Analytics for the last 10 years, having managed global engagements as part of the global analytics hub in Bengaluru before taking on the responsibility of the Indian market. Mary’s expanded responsibilities confirm the company’s continued growth trajectory in the market.
Recent additions to the analytics portfolio include UMMO (Unified Marketing Measurement & Optimization), a cookie-less unified measurement solution that provides highly scalable, AI-powered, unified measurement of online and offline media, and Digital Mirror, an NLP-based digital analytics solution that decodes digital footprints using AI, helping brands to understand people more holistically – from unknown personality traits to emerging trends and detailed media consumption habits.
Deepender Rana, Executive Managing Director, South Asia, Insights Division, Kantar, commented, – “Our clients already use the power and precision of Kantar’s analytics solutions to answer critical business questions. Clients use our pricing analytics offer to enhance profitability and combat inflation. CrossMedia helps allocate campaign budgets across media for optimal brand outcomes. Our AI-infused solutions are a natural evolution of our offer. Link AI is helping our clients test hundreds of creative assets, including digital ones, cost-efficiently in a matter of hours. UMMO uses AI for real-time advice on media allocation to optimise short- and long-term sales. Advanced technology capability is core to Kantar’s differentiation, and we will continue to invest in this area, helping businesses grow with speed and profitability.”
Soumya Mohanty, MD & Chief Client Officer, South Asia, Insights Division, Kantar, said, “Kantar in India is the leader in brand measurement, and as our client teams work closely with Mary, it will further amplify our ability to provide end to end solutions to modern-day brand problems.”
In her new role, Mary will report into Ranjana Gupta, Lead – Innovation, South Asia, Insights Division, Kantar, and will continue to be based in Bengaluru.
Kantar Analytics is a global network of over 1,500 data scientists, analytics consultants, technologists, and designers. Kantar’s analytics offer delivers world-class thinking, innovative technology, and solutions to help clients achieve differentiation across the entire marketing journe
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Alekhya Chakrabarty named VP - Marketing and Growth at Unstop
He has previously worked for organisations such as Nestle, Unilever, ITC, and Emami
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 29, 2023 11:34 AM | 2 min read
Unstop, a category-creating community engagement and hiring platform which connects students and graduates with opportunities, announces the appointment of Alekhya Chakrabarty as Vice President - Marketing and Growth to drive marketing and growth initiatives.
With a specialisation in growth and brand marketing, Chakrabarty excels in crafting influential brand narratives and steering revenue growth through cutting edge strategies, adept team leadership, and meticulous project execution.
Speaking on Alekhya’s appointment, Ankit Agarwal, Founder and CEO of Unstop, said, “I envision Unstop to be a consumer brand. A brand that is made for the consumers and encompasses their ideas and beliefs. So when I was sure of this decision, deep down I knew we needed a brand custodian , who has been there and managed iconic brands, in order to create something exemplary. I am delighted to welcome Alekhya to Unstop. With his extensive expertise and visionary leadership, I believe Alekhya shall drive growth, guide our teams and build a brand that becomes memorable.”
Unstop has recently raised $5 million in its first institutional round led by Japan-based job board Mynavi. Coursera, Venture Catalysts, 9Unicorns, and Pankaj Bansal (Caret Capital) had also participated in the funding round. Alekhya Chakrabarty's appointment at Unstop is a significant stride in the platform's ongoing mission to empower emerging professionals and bridge the divide between talent and transformative opportunities.
Commenting on his new role, Alekhya Chakrabarty said, "Unstop is on a quest to revolutionise the way talent and employers meet in today's competitive market. The possibilities of this digital playground to empower fresh talent to achieve their dreams by realizing their full potential is endless. I look forward to fueling user growth on the platform and cultivate impactful connections with our vibrant community to make brand Unstop a category leader. ”
Alekhya has earned his stripes through his work at prominent organisations such as Nestle, Unilever, ITC, and Emami. He is an alumnus of IMT Ghaziabad and in his last stint he was leading the marketing function at Sunstone, a higher education startup.
Alekhya has been recognised as a ‘Top Voice’ on LinkedIn for Brand Management & Digital Marketing. He runs a marketing podcast under the banner of East India Marketing Company to drive conversations around growth, content, culture and commerce.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Ventes Avenues bolsters leadership team with two senior-level appointments
Saurabh Gupta has been appointed as the National Business Head for the Performance Business, while Shriram Narayanmurthy steps into the role of VP of Sales (Branding) for the West & East regions
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 29, 2023 11:06 AM | 3 min read
In a move set to bolster its leadership and fortify its market presence, Ventes Avenues has recently unveiled two prominent additions to its senior team. Saurabh Gupta has been appointed as the National Business Head for the Performance Business, while Shriram Narayanmurthy steps into the role of VP of Sales (Branding) for the West & East regions. These strategic appointments mark a pivotal moment for the company, aligning with its vision for growth and innovation.
With a career spanning over 18 years, Saurabh Gupta's appointment as the National Business Head for the Performance Business at Ventes Avenues is a testament to his expertise and industry acumen. His professional journey, which has seen him contribute to renowned organizations has endowed him with a diverse skill set and an in depth understanding of media and technology offerings.
Saurabh’s strategic prowess and extensive experience position him as a key driver for revenue growth, with a specific focus on the Pan India portfolio of app and web-based clients. His background as an accomplished sales professional, who has fostered strong relationships with top brands and digital agencies in India, showcase his capability to spearhead revenue enhancement and strategic expansion.
Saurabh voiced his enthusiasm regarding his recent position at Ventes Avenues, mentioning “I am thrilled to join Ventes Avenues. I have always admired their work, especially in the Martech space which keeps them ahead of the competition. I look forward to working and learning with such a talented bunch of people and scale the business to new heights.”
Shriram Narayanmurthy, the newly appointed VP of Sales (Branding) for the West & East regions, brings with him a rich tapestry of experience spanning over 16 years in both digital and traditional media. His previous roles, including his tenure as Director of Sales at Yahoo India, speak to his ability to drive transformative revenue growth and capture untapped markets. At Yahoo India, Mr. Narayanmurthy played a pivotal role in elevating the Programmatic revenue in the western India market. Moreover, his contributions extended nationally through effective monetization of Yahoo Exchange stack's Open Exchange business and Marketing lead for India.
Expressing his excitement about his new role at Ventes Avenues, Narayanmurthy stated, "I'm delighted to be part of this incredibly talented team and look forward to unlocking the full potential of tailored mobile advertising solutions."
These appointments of Ventes Avenues' speaks of unwavering commitment to nurturing leadership and innovation. With Saurabh Gupta and Shriram Narayanmurthy at the helm of their respective domains, the company is poised to navigate the challenges of an ever-evolving market landscape while capitalizing on emerging opportunities. As Ventes Avenues steps confidently into a new phase of its journey, the collective experience and vision of its new senior-level leaders promise to steer the company toward even greater success and distinction.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Kaizad Pardiwalla named GM, Mumbai & Chief Digital Officer at BBDO India
He will head the Mumbai operations and report to CEO Suraja Kishore
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 29, 2023 8:06 AM | 3 min read
BBDO India has appointed Kaizad Pardiwalla as General Manager- Mumbai & Chief Digital Officer. Along with leading the digital transformation, Kaizad will head the Mumbai operations, and will report to Suraja Kishore, CEO - BBDO India.
Kaizad started his advertising journey in 2004, starting at a prestigious agency and eventually rising to leadership roles within the industry. By 2007, his journey had led him to the role of National Head at a digital and direct marketing arm, where he drove significant growth alongside major clients including American Express, Cadbury, CISCO, IBM, ICICI Lombard, ITC, The Economist, and Vodafone, among others. In this period, he spearheaded the agency's digital transformation, leaving an indelible imprint on its trajectory.
Throughout his extensive two-decade career, Kaizad's expertise has shone across an array of brands, showcasing his impact with notable names such as Amazon, Wipro, Viacom 18, Unilever, Fiat, Ferrero, Virgin Mobile, Colgate-Palmolive, Tang, TVS, Tata AIG, MTV, Pfizer, and ICICI Cards, among others.
As a marketing communications specialist with over 20 years of experience in Advertising, Digital, and Direct Marketing, Kaizad has been at the forefront of creating brand value and driving business growth across start-ups, growing brands, and iconic names. He's a transformation specialist known for jump-starting stagnant companies and propelling them to high double-digit growth.
Commenting on Kaizad’s appointment, Suraja Kishore, CEO-BBDO India said, “Agencies of the future will be shaped by people who can dig their experience as big data and can use their intuition to latch onto possibilities of tomorrow- Kaizad is one such rare talent that we are delighted to have on board with us. A thorough bred professional who has under his belt over 20 years of big data on building brands and business, with Kaizad on our team we at BBDO India are best geared to reimagine the business of advertising and to offer services across customer journey to our clients.”
Speaking about his appointment, Josy Paul, Chairman & CCO, BBDO India added, “I’ve known Kaizad from his early days in the industry. He led the digital transformation at some of India’s biggest agencies. His understanding of the digital landscape and the opportunity for brands to leverage data and maximise new media and content is exceptional. We are grateful that he chose us as his next big career move. He could easily have been the new age CMO of a large multinational tech company in India. In our hearts we know it’s going to be a rewarding partnership.
On joining BBDO India, Kaizad said, “It is a privilege to join the agency which has created some of the most memorable work of our times. What’s even more exciting, is that Josy and Suraja refuse to rest on their past accomplishments - they want to shape the future of brands and businesses. Their visionary outlook, candidness and focus on creating a dynamic work culture inspired me to partner with them on this journey. We want to set our clients up for success by delivering strong RoI and fostering positive business impact using a combination of data analytics, technology and creativity combined with tailored Go-to-Market strategies across all digital channels.”
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube