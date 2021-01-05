White Rivers Media appoints Varun Mundra as Head of Client Partnerships

Mundra has worked with Dentsu Webchutney, Jack in the Box Worldwide, Ogilvy, Isobar, prior to this

Earlier this week, the independent digital marketing agency White Rivers Media appointed Varun Mundra as Head - Client Partnerships to strengthen their top management further, signalling expansion plans ahead. This follows the appointment of Chirag Sangai.

Varun Mundra, a digital native, will work side-by-side with Sangai to drive strategy-led creative innovations and their integrations across digital channels to move the business needle through many milestones.

Mundra brings along a decade of experience, great passion, and deep-rooted knowledge of agency-side functions in the advertising industry. He would be responsible for further deepening client partnerships at White Rivers Media.

Throughout his stints so far, Mundra has worked with Dentsu Webchutney, Jack in the Box Worldwide, Ogilvy, Isobar, to build brands such as Visa India, Surf Excel, CEAT Tyres, Vaseline, Tata Motors, Knorr, Danone India, Siyaram’s and the likes across various categories.

“Mundra’s introduction to business happened at an impressionable age of 13, and he has had a very long, intriguing run ever since. I am excited as we welcome Varun on board to be a part of our high-powered team. He brings the skills, strategy, experience and energy that is an ideal fit for our next phase of growth” said, Shrenik Gandhi, Chief Executive Officer, and Co-founder, White Rivers Media.

Commenting on his new appointment, Varun Mundra said, “While the digital advertising industry—along with the world—undergoes a drastic change and disruption, it’s a privilege to join White Rivers Media. I have seen the agency grow over the years, and was deeply impressed with their cutting-edge creative and MarTech innovations. I see White Rivers Media as a delightfully challenging assignment; an energetic, ever-growing team, where I could utilize all my learnings and experiences with Brand Building, Account Planning, and Management. I look forward to greatly promising times, where we define all that digital can and will be, together”.