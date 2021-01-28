VMware appoints Guru Venkatachalam as VP & Chief Technology Officer for APAC & Japan

Prior to this role, he was CTO of Cloud Architecture at VMware

VMware, Inc. has appointed Guru Venkatachalam as Vice President and Chief Technology Officer for Asia Pacific and Japan. Prior to this role, he was CTO of Cloud Architecture at VMware.

Guru leads VMware’s efforts in Asia Pacific and Japan to build trusted partnerships with customers and partners and deliver solutions aligned to their strategic priorities. He will also play an integral role in the further developing the company’s cloud, app modernization, networking, security, and digital workspace platforms.

With over 28 years of experience in IT, Guru has deep expertise in financial services sector, where he led several large enterprise transformations, as well as global engineering teams supporting the transformation of end-user computing.

Speaking on his appointment, Greg Lavender, CTO, VMware said, “Guru is a seasoned industry leader who has driven large scale innovation and expanded our CXO engagement in Asia Pacific and Japan. I am delighted to have him in the role of CTO for APJ as we drive customer and partner engagement in the region and help enterprises transform with modern applications, cloud, digital workspace and security.”

“Companies have quickly adapted to new ways of working, innovating, and delivering digital transformation. Now, they are increasingly expected to do these things at speed and at scale, while still managing investment risk. I’m looking forward to collaborating with our customers and partners in this new role, to help them fully execute their technology roadmaps,” said Guru Venkatachalam.

Guru’s appointment follows the retirement of Bruce Davie, former Vice President and Chief Technology Officer for Asia Pacific and Japan from VMware.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)