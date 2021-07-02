Vivek Sinha elevated as Unacademy Chief Operating Officer

Sinha joined the company in September 2020 as the Senior Vice President of the Test Preparation Business

E-learning platform Unacademy has elevated Vivek Sinha to the position of Chief Operating Officer of Unacademy platform. In his new role, Vivek will lead the business verticals of Test Preparation (India Business), K-12, and Careers.

As COO, Vivek will additionally be responsible for central capability functions such as Inside Sales, Business Development, Business Operations, Content & Academics, and User Growth.

Vivek joined Unacademy in September 2020 as the Senior Vice President of the Test Preparation Business.



Vivek has held leadership positions in companies across consumer Internet, fintech, and real estate. He holds an MBA from the Indian School of Business and has over a decade of cumulative work experience.

