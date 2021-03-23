Vivek Pareek exits Burda Media as Editorial Director & Head of Content

Pareek was a key member of the India management team and held the dual position as Editor-in-Chief of Vistara inflight magazine.

Vivek Pareek, Editorial Director and Head of Content at Burda Media India, has put in his papers.

Pareek was a key member of the India management team and held the dual position as Editor-in-Chief of Vistara inflight magazine.

Pareek was previously also the Editor-in-Chief of Maxim and Discover India magazines, and till 2018 oversaw the men's lifestyle division of Burda Media.

While it is not immediately known where Pareek is headed, sources in the venture capital sector state that he may be launching his own content and creative services start-up.

